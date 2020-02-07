In typical fashion, Eau Claire’s city rivalry game between North and Memorial came down to a final shot.
Memorial took it. It didn’t go in.
Thanks to a big part, and to no one’s surprise, it was Dalton Banks’ determined play that just could not be overcome as the Huskies dealt the visiting Old Abes a 72-69 loss in Friday night’s thriller at the Doghouse.
Banks would not be beaten, scoring 20 of his 34 points in the second half and responding to every Memorial charge down the stretch.
“It was a city game but the way I played in the last couple games that we lost, I felt I could’ve done more for the team,” said the record-scoring 6-2 senior. “I was just refusing to take another loss.”
The win keeps the Huskies (11-4, 5-2 in the Big Rivers) one game behind Chippewa Falls in the championship race.
“It was a classic intracity game,” Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. “Two teams with high-quality players played their guts out. Banks made the plays and we responded pretty well.”
Caden Boser hit a basket with 41 seconds to play to cut the Husky lead to 72-69. After Banks missed a free throw, one of his few misses on the night, Memorial rebounded with 29 seconds left and moved the ball down court, taking a timeout with 8.9 seconds showing.
“We needed three and I thought we executed well,” Brieske said. “Caden made a read and hit Ethan (Van Grunsven) on the side. He’s been one of our hottest shooters and had a great look. When it left his hands and the way he reacted, I felt confident. But it bounced off the rim. It’s a game of inches.”
North coach Todd Marks saw it similar.
“Actually, we had a foul to give and tried to foul,” he said. “They had a good look and he’s a great shooter, it just didn’t land.”
North led the entire second half but just couldn’t shake the Old Abes led by Boser and some sensational play off the bench by Altherelle Robbins.
It was a 3-pointer by Robbins, who scored 26 points at the Doghouse last year in a Memorial win, that cut the lead to 49-48 with 13:04 left to play.
The Huskies answered immediately on a 3-pointer by Henry Wilkinson and two baskets by Banks. Chad Kron and Ashton Kallstrom, making a return to the lineup with a gimpy ankle, followed with 3-pointers to build lead back to 10. But the margin didn’t last long as the Old Abes answered.
They pulled within four after baskets by Duncan McKinley and Boser and after Banks countered with four points, two free throws by Tanner Linduski and a 3-pointer by Van Grunsven closed it to 66-63.
Chad Kron and Boser exchanged baskets but Banks hit with 54 seconds left to make it 72-67, setting the stage for the hectic final seconds.
“I have a lot of respect for Memorial,” Marks said. “It came down to a last shot and that’s the kind of game it was.
“I thought Dalton played a complete game. He was very composed and got his teammates involved. He had spurts to counter their rallies and the others stepped up.”
Banks led all rebounders with 16. Kron added 12 points and was credited with five assists and Luke Warren had 11 points with the aid of three 3’s.
Robbins was outstanding for Memorial, scoring 21 points while Boser had 20 and 13 rebounds. Linduski added 11 points for the Abes (6-11, 4-5), who won 76-42 at Rice Lake Thursday night.
Boser’s 20 points and 20 in Thursday’s game at Rice Lake made him the highest career scorer in Old Abe history with 1,185, passing the 1,177 total set in 1954-56 by Bob Barneson, who was announced this week as being inducted into the Wisconsin Badger Hall of Fame.
North faces another tough assignment tonight when it meets contender Hudson at 7:15 at the Doghouse.
NORTH 72, MEMORIAL 69
Memorial: FG-A FT-A TP –Tanner Linduski 4-7 2-2 11, Ethan Van Grunsven 2-7 0-0 6, Caden Boser 10-17 0-1 20, Mekhi Shaw 2-6 0-0 4, Duncan McKinley 2-3 0-0 4, Altherelle Robbins 9-14 1-1 21, Landon Van Grunsven 1-1 0-0 3, Nolan Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Will Boser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 3-4 69.
North: Banks 13-23 4-5 34, Luke Warren 4-6 0-0 11, Chad Kron 5-11 1-1 12, George Wilkinson 1-4 0-0 3, Ashton Kallstrom 2-6 0-0 5, Henry Wilkinson 3-4 0-0 7, Kyle Greenlund 0-0 0-0 0, Elyjah Johnson 0-1 0-2 0, Jarrett Loe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 5-9 72.
Halftime: North 39-35; 3-point goals: Memorial 7-23 (Robbins 3-5, E. Van Grunsven 2-5, Linduski 1-3, L. Van Grunsven 1-1, Boser 0-4, Shaw 0-4, McKinley 0-1), North 11-26 (Banks 4-9, Warren 3-5, H. Wilkinson 1-2, Kallstrom 1-2, Kron 1-5, G. Wilkinson 1-2, Loe 0-1). Rebounds: Memorial 30 (Boser 13), North 26 (Banks 16). Assists: Memorial 15 (Robbins 6, Boser 6), North 15 (Kron 5, Banks 4). Total fouls: Memorial 16, North 9. Officials: Travis Parr, Tyler Parr, Jeremy Lane.