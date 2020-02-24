DURAND — Durand boys basketball seems to be hitting its stride at just the right time.
The Panthers, a win away from sealing an outright Dunn-St. Croix title, earned their fourth straight victory Monday night with an 87-65 wire-to-wire non-conference triumph against Fall Creek. The recent streak includes wins over two of the teams considered among their biggest threats for the conference crown earlier this season, Colfax and Elk Mound.
It’s a big reason why Durand received a No. 1 seed in the upcoming Division 4 playoff bracket. They may be playing their best ball right now, but, as you’d expect from any top program, the Panthers are far from satisfied.
“I do, but there’s some things there,” Durand coach Justin Redetzke said on if he feels the team has been at its peak lately. “We didn’t finish that well all the time around the basket, we rushed ourselves a few times. Defensively, I think we could have rotated better. ... There’s definitely still things to work on, but we’re playing pretty well right now.”
What makes the squad so threatening? Their balanced attack, usually led by Caden Berger and Gunnar Hurlburt, is a major reason. The depth was on display on Monday when Hurlburt struggled early, facing a pesky Cricket defense that did well to keep their hands up and in shooting lanes.
Others stepped up to the plate, like Luke Pelke, Berger and Simon Bauer. Lucas Easker was able to get multiple offensive boards and turn them into points.
Joey Biesterveld had an impressive sequence, snagging a steal with his outstretched arm and then putting in a leaping basket on the other end.
“If I’m having an off night, someone else will have a great night,” Hurlburt said. “It’s really nice to have multiple players out here who can drop a number of points on any night.”
Five Panthers finished with at least nine points, and in the second, Hurlburt found his touch again. He finished with a game-high 22 points, 16 of which came in the second half.
“I was just taking my shots really weak in the first half, not really getting into them as much,” Hurlburt said. “I really focused on making sure I get a pump fake up and get into their body so I can finish better.”
Also scoring in double digits were Pelke with 19 and Berger with 12.
Fall Creek was competitive, especially defensively, and at least stayed close to striking distance for a majority of the game thanks to Jayden Fitch’s work inside. He tied with Hurlburt for the game-high with 22 points.
The Panthers’ outright Dunn-St. Croix title comes down to Thursday, when they host Elmwood/Plum City for a 7:15 p.m. tip. Durand won the first meeting with the Wolves, currently 3-10 in league play, 77-72 on Jan. 24.
“We didn’t play our best basketball against them the first time we played them,” Redetzke said. “Our guys know, they’re going to be focused. ... We should be playing confidently, we showed tonight.”
If Durand slips up, Spring Valley can tie on the final day of league play with a victory against Elk Mound.
“We really don’t want to share that conference title at all,” Hurlburt said. “It’s a really big game for us.”
As for the postseason, the Panthers earned a bye. They’ll play the winner of ninth-seeded Augusta and eighth-seeded Melrose-Mindoro next Friday.
“There’s a lot of parity in our sectional,” Redetzke said. “It’s going to be a battle. Every one of those teams could knock anyone off.”
Fall Creek next plays in the Cloverbelt Crossover before turning its attention to an all-Western Cloverbelt playoff matchup with Stanley-Boyd.
Durand 87, Fall Creek 65
Fall Creek (9-12): Nate Sorensen 2, Mason Denning 9, Tiegan Ploeckelman 6, Jayden Fitch 22, Soren Johnson 9, Luke Olson 17.
Durand (16-5): Dawson Kurth 5, Simon Bauer 9, Cole Wittig 3, Lucas Easker 6, Ethan Anibas 2, Luke Pelke 19, Joe Biesterveld 9, Gunnar Hurlburt 22, Caden Berger 12.
3-point goals: Fall Creek 6 (Denning, Ploeckelman 2, Johnson, Olson 2), Durand 6 (Kurth, Bauer, Wittig, Pelke 2, Biesterveld).
Halftime: Durand 42-25.