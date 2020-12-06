Eau Claire North boys basketball is going to look a bit different this winter. Of course, that’s to be expected when a program graduates its all-time leading scorer.
Dalton Banks has departed, now playing Division I basketball at Southern Illinois. And he’s not the only big piece gone. Ashton Kallstrom, fresh off a breakout senior season, has also graduated, along with classmates Luke Warren, George Wilkinson and Ely Johnson.
Banks and Kallstrom alone accounted for 40 points per game and were responsible for much of the ball-handling duties. Add in offseason work being limited amid the coronavirus pandemic and North enters the 2020-21 campaign with some ambiguity.
“As you build your offseason and opportunities to compete together and be with your guys and build that chemistry, continue to find out who might be in the rotation, we didn’t have that,” said North coach Todd Marks, entering his sixth season at the helm. “That’s not an excuse, because every other team didn’t have that either. But it will take us a little while to figure out who can play in certain roles and who we are as a team.
“It will be a completely different team with a different identity, but I think the core ideals of what we’re trying to accomplish, we’ll continue to do that.”
Leading the returning group is Chad Kron, who averaged 13.8 points as a junior while earning All-Northwest honorable mention honors. He’s the only double-digit scorer from last season remaining on the roster, though Henry Wilkinson and Kyle Greenlund have game experience under their belt.
Wilkinson had a strong end to the season, notably scoring ten and nine points respectively in back-to-back games against rival Eau Claire Memorial, and Marks said the staff is hoping he can take that next step.
Overall, Marks said he expects a more balanced showing offensively.
“Chad will definitely be, in terms of scoring, I think his opportunities will be more,” Marks said. “But I also don’t want him to feel that burden. Even when we had Dalton and Ashton, when teams focus on one or two guys, especially at our level, you’ve got to have some other guys who can help out. That will be exciting to see who kind of fills into that role.”
With opportunity comes excitement. A new generation of Huskies will get a chance to show what they’ve got.
North went 17-8 overall and 8-4 in league play last season, finishing in a tie with Hudson for third place in the Big Rivers behind Chippewa Falls and River Falls. It was the Huskies’ fifth straight finish in the top half of the conference.
While North is in a transition year, the other three teams that finished atop the standings all return a first team All-Big Rivers selection: Joe Reuter at Chippewa Falls, Zac Johnson at River Falls and Luke Healy at Hudson.
The Huskies are scheduled to open the season this Thursday against the cross-town rival Old Abes, a tough test right out of the gate.
“We will rely on our excellent senior and upperclassmen leadership and great kids, overall, who are working hard to improve,” Marks said. “We know we must play with maximum effort, display some grit, have tremendous intelligence and exhibit a high rate of efficiency to give ourselves a chance to compete against our incredibly difficult schedule. Gaining game experience as we continue throughout the year will be paramount.”