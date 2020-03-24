It was one of the most successful eras in Eau Claire North basketball history.
In four years, the Huskies piled up 72 wins, two Big Rivers Conference championships and three sectional tournament appearances.
And it all revolved around Dalton Banks – and those who enjoyed their support roles.
During the past season, the Huskies were a conference contender to the finish and made it to the sectional semifinals before losing to No. 1 seed Kimberly in a 17-8 season.
“I’m proud of what we accomplished,” said coach Todd Marks, who has elevated the program to an elite level in five years. “This was a great group of kids and we were fortunate to have senior leadership. There were nine seniors and each bought into their roles.”
Unfortunately, Banks is one of those seniors along with Ashton Kallstrom, Luke Warren, Ely Johnson, George Wilkinson, Jarrett Loe, Luke Bergh, Xavier Bembnister and Alex Schmidt.
In becoming North’s all-time leading scorer, Banks emerged as one of the super talents in the state. The 6-2 whirlwind scored 593 points at a 23.7 clip to give him 1,832 for his career.
That’s only the tip of the iceberg. While shooting 47% from the floor with 41 3-pointers, he also led the club in rebounds with 265 and an average of 11 per game and in assists with 122 (5.1). You can also add steals and blocked shots.
“It’s hard to put into words what Dalton’s meant to us,” Marks said. “He’s the ultimate role model, the ultimate winner. He’s played a huge part in the elevation of this program.”
Banks, who hit a high of 46 against Rochester Mayo, was limited to two points in the tournament loss to Kimberly. Marks said he was not 100 percent with a hip injury and powerful Kimberly did a good job on him.
Kallstrom, 6-1, came on in his junior season and then took his play to a higher level this season. Despite missing three games and being limited some after that by an ankle injury, he scored 371 points at a 16.9 average, shooting 55% from the floor. He had 29 3-pointers and a high game of 34, finishing with 603 career points.
“He worked at it and had an incredible year,” Marks said. “He bought into whatever we asked and gave us a huge lift.”
Warren was mainly an outside gunner, hitting 39 3-pointers this year and 73 in his career. He scored 148 points at a 6.1 average.
Also seeing some starting or heavy duty were Ely Johnson, George Wilkinson and Jarrett Loe.
Heading the group coming back next year is 6-0 junior Chad Kron, who scored 346 points at a 13.8 average. He hit 51% from the floor and had a high game of 26. He also ranked second in rebounds (72) and assists (77).
Kron, who scored 24 in the tournament loss to Kimberly, has 565 career points with an outside shot at joining the 1,000 club.
“He’s one of the best defensive players in the Big Rivers,” Marks said. “He’s also improved his offensive game and with his toughness, he’s a key man to us looking forward.”
Also back with some starting or extensive duty are 5-10 Kyle Greenlund and 6-3 Henry Wilkinson along with Eli Persons, Roscoe Rennock, Matthew Johnson and Averyon Sands-Hannah.
“We’re going to have to figure out who we are,” said Marks, who is 81-40 at North. “We have a good core of young guys coming back. We’ll be a different team and if they’re willing to buy in, we can be as good as we can be.”