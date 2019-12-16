Eau Claire North boys basketball knows it has something special in Dalton Banks, the Huskies’ stellar point guard who’s set to jump to Division I basketball next year.
But it will take more than one player to compete at the top of the Big Rivers Conference, especially with the wealth of talent in the league this season. Thus, there’s serious reason for excitement in the Doghouse with how big of a step Ashton Kallstrom has taken to start his senior year.
Kallstrom scored 23 points, 18 in the first half, as North stayed unbeaten with a 60-56 non-conference victory against Holmen Monday. It was his second 20-plus performance of the year and fourth straight of at least 14.
“That’s extremely big time,” Banks said. “I think you’re going to see it a lot, where other guys are going to be able to step up and have nights. It can’t be a one-man show, whether that be me or someone else.”
Kallstrom’s offensive burst was necessary for the Huskies in what was a sloppy and turnover-ridden game for both sides. North only trailed once, when Holmen’s Evan Troyanek hit a 3 to put the Vikings up 37-34 three minutes into the second half, but was on the edge of its seat all the way down to the end.
Heightening the anxiety was Banks’ foul trouble, as he picked up his fourth on an offensive push off with seven and a half minutes left in regulation. The Huskies had a cushion, up 53-43, but would need to deliver with their star spending time on the bench.
Holmen whittled the lead down to six with 3:15 remaining, a deficit that would stick for a majority of the remaining minutes. The Vikings were never able to get that last push though, and the Huskies hit just enough free throws to stay a step ahead. Chad Kron hit a pair from the charity stripe with 24 seconds left after Holmen’s Cameron Weber cut the lead to four on free throws. Troyanek then hit a quick 3-pointer 11 seconds later only for Kallstrom to capitalize on a free throw to extend the lead to two scores and all but end the comeback.
“All we had to do was make a few,” Kallstrom said.
Banks finished with a stuffed stat line of 17 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and five assists despite being limited to 25 minutes.
“In those situations, you’ve just got to find a way to get it done and I think we did a pretty good job of that this evening,” Banks said. “We just made the plays we needed to do.”
Despite the mental errors early, North appeared to be pulling away when Kallstrom hit an and-one basket to put the Huskies up 23-10 with 6:18 remaining in the first. But Holmen stuck around, ending the period on a 17-10 run. Finishing off the Holmen push was a miraculous tough-angle 3 from Caleb Matl that banked in at the buzzer.
Holmen was able to frustrate North shooters with its size and movement, forcing the Huskies to hit on multiple passes in order to get a good look. North was able to capitalize on just enough opportunities to walk away victors.
“They were setting good hard screens and they were just versatile,” Kallstrom said. “They didn’t have one guy that was really better than the others. ... That made it a group effort to stop on defense.”
Kallstrom, a 6-foot-1 guard, had jumped his 9.9 points per game average from his junior year up 10 points through the first three games of the Husky season and only helped that against the Vikings. His current average exceeds his career high heading into his final campaign, 17.
“The offseason, we just all got together as a group of guys and we just worked as hard as we could,” Kallstrom said. “The results are paying off.”
Kallstrom has been efficient too, hitting 57% from the field. Against the Vikings, he made 9 of his 11 shots from the field and hit on 2 of 3 3-point attempts. He’s been able to succeed at all points of the floor, whether that’s been from deep or cutting to the basket. He also has a knack for finishing through traffic, a skill he showed off against the Vikings’ big men.
Secondary scoring will be vital against foes like Eau Claire Memorial, Hudson and River Falls. Kallstrom admitted he’s excited he’s gotten the opportunity to step up and make a difference, but the team result was what he really cared about.
“All that matters is we got the W tonight,” Kallstrom said. “It wasn’t the prettiest one, but we got the W.”
Eau Claire North 60, Holmen 56
North (4-0): Dalton Banks 17, Ashyon Kallstrom 23, Chad Kron 9, George Wilkinson 5, Luke Warren 6.
Holmen (1-4): Evan Troyanek 9, Ryland Wall 4, Cameron Weber 19, Landon Pederson 2, Caleb Matl 10, Max Hammond 5, Ben Olson 7.
3-point goals: North 5: (Kron, Kallstrom 2, Warren 2) Holmen 7: (Troyanek 3, Weber 2, Matl 2).
Halftime: North 32-24.