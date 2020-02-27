It’s a horse apiece heading into next Friday’s tournament opener.
Memorial avenged its earlier loss with a 71-66 win over North in Eau Claire’s 148th intracity basketball game Thursday night at the Eagles Nest.
“It’s a big win and I hope it carries over to next week,” said Memorial’s Tanner Linduski, who scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half. “It should be a good one.”
The Old Abes (9-13, 4-7 in Big Rivers), led most of the way but had to turn back a Husky rally that closed the gap to one point midway in the second half.
But Memorial was able to meet the challenge, sinking 15 of 19 free throws and coming up with the big basket going down the stretch.
“It was a fun night for city basketball fans to see these two teams battle it out,” Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. “We have a lot of respect for coach (Todd) Marks and their team, one of the best around.”
The Abes celebrated the return of 6-7 Caden Boser after being out two games and he responded with 24 points and 15 rebounds in his four-year personal duel with North’s Dalton Banks.
Both are the all-time scoring leaders at their schools.
Banks did all he could, pouring in 32 points and pulling 15 rebounds but he ran out of time.
“Our kids played their tails off but we just didn’t shoot that well,” Marks said. “Memorial made the big plays down the stretch. We got close but couldn’t get it over the hump.”
North cut the lead to 60-57 following a 3-pointer by Banks and a basket by Henry Wilkinson with 2:42 to play but Boser countered with four free throws and a Linduski basket and two free throws boosted the margin to 68-61 with 1:19 left. It was just too much for the Huskies to overcome.
North won the first meeting 72-69 at the Doghouse last month, finished 8-4 in conference and will take a 15-7 record into Friday’s regional semifinal game.
Boser controlled the inside and his three 3-pointers in the first half helped the Abes to a 37-32 intermission lead.
“Caden had a great game, he played within himself and didn’t try to force the issue,” Brieske said. “And he challenged their shooters on defense.”
Linduski had only one 3-point basket and those three points in the first half but came alive to lead the winning drive in the second half.
“He really came through,” Brieske said, “and I thought he was great as a vocal leader, an extension of a coach on the floor.”
Linduski said he “felt confident the whole time because we’ve had a lot of close games.”
Memorial also got 13 points out of Altherelle Robbins, who fouled out with five minutes to play.
Banks was all over the floor in the second half, trying to pull the Huskies through. He scored 18 of his 32 points after the break and hit for 12 of his points in the last four minutes.
He got solid support from Ashton Kallstrom and Chad Kron with 11 each while Henry Wilkinson came off the bench to score 10, all in the second half.
Marks said he was not looking ahead.
“Our focus was soley on tonight’s game. Now we’ll look forward to our next opponent and that happens to be Memorial.”
MEMORIAL 71, NORTH 66
North: FG-A FT-A TP – Chad Kron 4-10 2-2 11, Dalton Banks 8-19 13-16 32, Ashton Kallstrom 5-19 0-0 11, Luke Warren 0-2 2-2 2, Henry Wilkinson 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 21-58 17-20 66.
Memorial: Mekhi Shaw 2-10 3-5 8, Altherelle Robbins 4-7 5-6 13, Will Boser 1-4 0-0 2, Ethan Van Grunsven 2-4 0-0 5, Tanner Linduski 6-12 5-6 19, Caden Boser 7-12 7-8 24. Totals 22-50 20-25 71.
Halftime: Memorial 37-32. 3-point goals: North 7-26 (Kron 1-5, Banks 3-7, Kallstrom 1-7, Warren 0-2, H. Wilkinson 2-3, George Wilkinson 0-1, Jarrett Loe 0-1), Memorial 7-22 (Shaw 1-4, Robbins 0-1, W. Boser 0-3, Van Grunsven 1-3, Linduski 2-4, Nolan Miller 0-1, C. Boser 3-6). Rebounds: North 27 (Kron 4, Banks 15, Kallstrom 3, Elijah Johnson 1, Kyle Greenlund 1, H. Wilkinson 1, George Wilkinson 1, Loe 1), Memorial 31 (Shaw 4, Robbins 2, W. Boser 2, Van Grunsven 4, Linduski 4, C. Boser 15). Assists: North 11 (Kron 5), Memorial 9 (W. Boser 3). Fouls: North 19, Memorial 19. Turnovers: North 10, Memorial 13. Officials: Ryan Nelson, Tyler Nelson, Travis Parr.