Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball made sure nothing was easy for its crosstown rival Saturday night. The Old Abes blocked shots, ate up rebounds, snagged steals and walled off cutters in the paint.
The defensive disciplined paid off, helping propel Memorial to an impressive 58-39 home victory against Eau Claire North.
"We've always kind of felt that we've been a defensive-minded team," Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. "We've been on a pretty good run scoring here lately, the scoreboard always tends to catch people's eyes, but at the heart of it we're a true defensive team."
Brieske said going back to that mindset was key after the team's 90-86 loss to Rice Lake last week. They needed to circle back to their principles, realizing they couldn't just assume they'd be strong on defense.
The effort was clearly there on Saturday, when Memorial swatted away seven shots, forced 10 steals and grabbed 24 defensive boards. The Old Abes shut out North for a seven-minute span in the first half, allowing Memorial to go on a 16-0 run to erase North's early 12-3 lead.
"Defense, that's what we center ourselves around," Memorial junior guard Will Boser said. "The offense will always work if we play defense."
North found some rhythm in the late stages of the first half, keeping within six at the break, but a 13-3 Memorial run to open the second half helped the Old Abes pull away. North was held to a Kyle Greenlund 3-pointer in the first five minutes and 20 seconds of the final frame and never got closer than 13 points the rest of the way.
"I thought their defensive effort was outstanding," North coach Todd Marks said. "I thought they really dug into us at the perimeter and they were able to challenge shots at the rim. I thought our guys did a pretty good job trying to get to two feet, it just became very difficult. We weren't able to create much separation, even on the perimeter. To get drives and kicks was even kind of difficult."
North won the first city matchup of the year, a game that served as both teams' season opener. That meeting feels worlds away now. Both were working in new pieces and replacing their all-time leading scorers, Dalton Banks at North and Caden Boser at Memorial. The Old Abes were also without a handful of players that game, including LJ Wells.
Wells, who had a breakout 40-point performance against Chippewa Falls on Jan. 25, was among the most active Abes on the defensive end Saturday. He recorded a game-high three blocks while grabbing six defensive rebounds. He did well to slow down North's Henry Wilkinson, who had a stellar night with 29 points in the first city game but was held to three Saturday.
"He opens so many things up on the defensive end," Marks said. "He covers a lot of things up, he's able to challenge things around the rim and rebound. And then he just adds another element to them on the offensive end because he's just so skilled. He can step out, he can drive it, he can post, he's active on the glass."
He scored 12 points to finish second on the team, trailing Will Boser's 14. Connor Welsch scored 11 points and was also instrumental to the interior defense, recording two blocks and nearly notching a double-double with nine rebounds.
"We always talk about (how) defense starts from the paint out with our philosophy," Brieske said. "We take a great deal of pride in shutting down those interior shots, and then we try to contest you on the outside. The guys just continue to play extremely well."
Chad Kron was able to find some cracks in the formation, scoring 18 points and hitting a trio of 3-pointers for the Huskies. He was the only North player in double figures.
Memorial slides into a tie with Chippewa Falls for third in the Big Rivers at 6-5 with the win. The Huskies fell to 5-6, good for fifth.
"We said, 'This is our chance to show who we've become,'" Brieske said. "Our first game was essentially seven practices of trying to figure out COVID protocols and stuff like that, figure out who we are. No we know who we are. I think the guys really played with that chip tonight."
Both teams have a lone Big Rivers contest remaining, with Memorial traveling to Menomonie Thursday and North hosting River Falls Friday following a Tuesday nonconference clash with Superior.
Eau Claire Memorial 58, Eau Claire North 39
Eau Claire North (10-6, 5-6): Chad Kron 18, Kyle Greenlund 6, Matthew Johnson 3, Aidyn O'Keefe 1, Roscoe Rennock 4, Jonah Hanson 2, Henry Wilkinson 3.
Eau Claire Memorial (12-5, 6-5): Will Boser 14, Landen Van Grunsven 6, Tyler McBride 4, Lucas Ebeling 2, Mason Stoik 3, Marco Ebeling 6, Connor Welsch 11, LJ Wells 12.
3-point goals: Eau Claire North 7 (Kron 3, Greenlund 2, Johnson, Wilkinson), Eau Claire Memorial 8 (Boser 4, Van Grunsven 2, Stoik, Wells).
Halftime: Eau Claire Memorial 28-22.