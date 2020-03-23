Eau Claire Memorial won six of its last nine regular season basketball games.
“By the end of the year we were playing our best ball and that’s what you aim for,” said third-year coach Chad Brieske. “But the journey was a little tough getting there.”
An earlier eight-game losing streak left the Old Abes, who came into the season with an experienced team, with a 9-14 overall record. That was far below expectations.
“We were hoping for a better record,” Brieske said. “But the kids did a good job dealing with adversity.”
He pointed out that key players – like Caden Boser and Altherelle Robbins in particular – were missing at different stages of the season and that he used seven different starters at one point or another.
“We had 12 different starting lineups and that added to a lack of consistency,” Brieske said. “But it did open opportunities for others and helped develop depth.”
In their late season surge, the Abes scored wins over La Crosse Logan, Marshfield and city rival North, but the end came in a tournament-opening 75-56 loss to North, a team it split two games with during the regular season.
Boser, Tanner Linduski, Ethan Van Grunsven and Robbins will be the key senior losses.
The 6-7 Boser, a four-year player, scored 437 points at an average of 23.0 per outing helped by 37 3-pointers but missed four games. He also led with 251 rebounds at an average of 13.2 and with 75 assists and 32 blocked shots. He hit a high game of 41 against Logan.
“Caden put in a lot of time to get to the skill level he reached,” Brieske said. “It will be exciting to see what he takes to the next level.”
Boser is headed to Missouri-Kansas City as Memorial’s all-time leading scorer with 1,288 career points, passing several school illuminaries in the process.
Linduski was a two-year starter who scored 322 points at a 14.0 average with the aid of 41 3-pointers and also pulled over 110 rebounds and 60 assists. He had a high game of 24 and finished with 590 career points.
“All through our ups and downs, Tanner and Ethan were the two rocks who provided great leadership,” Brieske said.
Van Grunsven was the iron man of the crew, playing in every game since he was a freshman. An all-around contributor, he led the team with 46 3-pointers and scored 203 points this year and finished with a career total of 475.
“He played with fierce passion,” Brieske said.
Robbins, a classy 5-8 guard, missed the first six games of the season but came on to score 146 points and also rank high in rebounds and assists.
Other seniors to either start or make major contributions were Nolan Miller, Duncan McKinley, Devin Butler, Jalen Watkins and Avyon Adams.
Looking ahead to next year, the only returning full-time starter will be 5-8 sophomore guard Mekhi Shaw, who came on strong this year to score 212 points at a 9.5 average with a high game of 23. He was also credited with 70 assists and excelled as a ball handler and floor general.
Other key players back will be 6-3 sophomore Will Boser and 5-10 junior Landen Van Grunsven, who have scoring potential and played key roles off the bench, and 6-2 Grant Gerber along with 6-0 Sam Klages and 5-10 Tyler McBride.
Brieske also said he will be looking for players from the winning JV team.
“There’s some really talented kids who could emerge,” he said. “When you lose the players we did, I think the kids understand the opportunities that exist.”