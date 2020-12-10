The final score in a rivalry like this always matters. But after all 2020 has thrown these student-athletes, its importance has certainly been put into perspective.
Eau Claire North boys basketball bested Eau Claire Memorial 63-53 Thursday in the Doghouse in both teams’ season-opener, a highlight in a week marking the triumphant return of sports in the Eau Claire Area School District.
A nearly nine-month hiatus began on March 12 when the 2019-20 Wisconsin sports season ended abruptly due to growing concerns about COVID-19. The Huskies fell to top-seeded Kimberly that night in boys hoops, but wouldn’t have advanced to the sectional finals anyways. The WIAA called off the remainder of the girls basketball state tournament and boys basketball playoffs just hours after North’s final buzzer.
The spring sports season was called off entirely a month later. When the pandemic continued into the fall, the Eau Claire Area School District opted to move fall sports offerings to the newly-formed alternative spring, the only district in the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area to do so. Whether there would even be winter sports at the school wasn’t a shoo-in either, as other districts around the area are currently on pause.
Eau Claire North played its first sporting event of the school year Tuesday, when the Husky girls basketball team traveled to Menomonie. For Memorial, the slate finally kicked off Thursday.
It’s safe to say, this has been a long time coming.
“You can feel how grateful the kids are,” Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. “They understand that a lot has gone into getting them this opportunity. ... A lot of our guys are multi-sport kids, so a lot of them I think are just appreciating being together, being in the gym, having a sense of normalcy that way. That’s been the refreshing part.”
North’s Henry Wilkinson notched a double-double Thursday, scoring 29 points while grabbing 10 boards, and Chad Kron added 19 as the Huskies pulled through in a game that featured 20 lead changes and 11 ties. It was a battle worth waiting for, even if the wait was longer than anyone hoped.
A season-opening city game was another in a long list of oddities in 2020. Both teams are still working on finding their identities, especially considering the roadblocks players dealt with when it came to offseason work and that both of these programs just lost their all-time leading scorer to graduation.
In the end, it was North’s advantage in experience that won out. Memorial led by four at the half and took a one-point advantage on a Tyler McBride 3-pointer with 4:03 remaining, but North closed with a 14-3 run in the final 3:38.
“We just rode (Wilkinson) and Chad (Kron) down the stretch,” North coach Todd Marks said. “We played off Henry in the post and then we were able to play with Chad getting some drives and those guys playing some two-man game. They really came up clutch down the stretch.”
Wilkinson was particularly vital to that late run, which kicked off when he tied the game at 50 with a free throw. He accounted for 12 of the final 16 Husky points, including a 3-pointer that put his squad ahead for good and six late free throws to seal it.
“I think first half I was just a little timid,” Wilkinson said. “I kind of stayed on the perimeter. I got an offensive foul in the first half and I think I just let it get to my head too much. Second half, it just clicked. I’m like, ‘I’ve got to get to the hole more.’”
And that he did. The 6-foot-3 junior did well in the paint, often making baskets or forcing fouls while working in close quarters. He shot a game-high 12 times from the charity stripe.
Marks said prior to the season that he and the coaching staff were hoping for Wilkinson to take the next step this winter, helping replace production lost to graduation. So far, he looks up for the task.
Memorial showed tremendous promise for a team working in nearly an entirely new rotation. Will Boser set the tone early, scoring the Abes’ first eight points while showing an ability to pull up from significantly behind the 3-point arc. He finished with 19 points, while Lucas Ebeling and Marco Ebeling provided strong support with eight and seven points, respectively.
Brieske said Memorial was also dealing with five players in street clothes that should make a difference going forward.
“We didn’t even have a summer to rep through these type of experiences,” Brieske said. “But man, our guys just competed their tails off. This is definitely a game that we’re going to learn a lot from. I’m just so dang proud of how hard we worked with all the circumstances.
“To give ourselves a chance to win in the Doghouse with four minutes to go, first game of the regular season and with essentially one guy that’s played varsity basketball, I can’t be more proud of my group.”
North 63, Memorial 53
Memorial (0-1, 0-1): Will Boser 19, Cal Mestelle 6, Marco Ebeling 7, Lucas Ebeling 8, Tyler McBride 5, Avery Schroeder 3, Connor Welsch 5.
North (1-0, 1-0): Chad Kron 19, Kyle Greenlund 3, Eli Persons 2, Roscoe Rennock 10, Henry Wilkinson 29.
3-point goals: Memorial 8 (Boser 4, Mestelle 2, M. Ebeling, McBride), North 6 (Wilkinson 4, Kron, Greenlund).
Halftime: Memorial 27-23.