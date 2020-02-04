Down 15 points with less than 10 minutes to play against the top team in the Western Cloverbelt Conference.
Time to pack it in.
Not the Eau Claire Regis basketball team. Turning up the steam, the Ramblers went on a 31-8 run and reversed an earlier 21-point loss with a 71-63 win at the Greenhouse Tuesday night, much to the delight of the home crowd.
“Give all the credit to the kids for hanging in there,” Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. “It took a lot of resolve and momentum to make a run like that.”
The win tagged leading Altoona (9-1) with a first conference loss and kept Rambler longshot hopes of a championship still alive, trailing by two games along with Thorp and McDonell, all 7-3, with four games remaining.
“We got them down and had a chance to put them away,” said Altoona coach Paul Henrichs. “And we were not able to finish.”
Regis trailed 55-40 midway through the second half when JT Koestler hit a 3-pointer with 8:48 to play and Branton Paulsrud followed with a basket to ignite the Rambler rally. And it was all Regis from there with everyone chipping in.
That included Abe Rocksvold, JP Wolterstorff and Gabe Ruffini joining Paulsrud.
Paulsrud hit a 3-bomb and when Ruffini drove for a basket with 3:35 left, the Ramblers took a 59-58 lead.
After a Chris Ray free throw tied it for the Railroaders, Ruffini twisted inside for a basket to make it 61-59 and Woltersdorff applied the dagger by sinking seven of eight free throw attempts to make 68-59 into the final minute.
“This is a signature win and should give us a lot of confidence down the stretch,” Brenner said. “The kids have spent a lot of time in the gym and at the free throw line and it showed.”
Altoona broke loose from a 29-29 halftime tie for a 26-11 explosion that looked like it would be another win.
Keshawn Harris scored nine points while Brayden Turk hit two 3-pointers and Nate McMahon one while Harris’ final basket made it 55-40 with just over nine minutes to play.
“We’ve still got a two-game lead,” Henrichs said. “This was a good mental check for us.”
Henrichs singled out Paulsrud for making key shots in the Regis run and Brenner praised his deadly shooter for his conservative shot selection. Wolterstorff’s free throw shooting also gained mention.
Paulsrud scored nine of his 14 points in the second half, Wolterstorff 11 of his team high 19, Rocksvold eight of his 12 and Ruffini nine of his 14 all after intermission.
Rocksvold and Woltersdorff led the Ramblers on the boards while Evan Moss and Harris did good work for the Rails.
The key was the free throw line where the Ramblers hit on 19 of 23 second half charity tosses.
For the Rails (11-2 in all games), Harris scored 20 while Turk, with some deadly long-range gunning of four 3’s, also tallied 20. Chris Ray added 11 and McMahon eight.
“It’s been two years since we’ve had a win like this, upsetting a favorite,” Brenner said.
The Ramblers (11-4) hope to carry over the mometum to Friday when the host Fall Creek.