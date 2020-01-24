Joe Reuter got the ball outside in the second overtime of a tie game and saw an opening with the clock ticking down in the final minute.
“I saw a guy playing on the side of me and just went to the basket,” Reuter said. “If I’ve got a shot I’ll take it, if not I’ll pass it out.”
He got a shot.
Reuter dropped the ball in from underneath with 34 seconds left and when Nick Bruder followed with two free throws with 11 seconds to go, it sealed an 85-81 win in a Big Rivers Conference donnybrook at the Dog House.
“Reuter took advantage of the situation and went to the basket,” Chippewa coach Jason Proue said. “And Bruder is another that gives us senior leadership.”
It was a battle of 4-1 teams for at least a share of the conference lead and a rematch of the Cardinals’ 59-52 win over the Huskies just 10 days earlier at Chippewa Falls.
And it was a heartbreaker for the Huskies, who came from as much as 21 points down in the first half and 14 behind in the second half to force the extra periods.
“It was just an incredible effort by the kids to come from that far down,” North coach Todd Marks said. “They held their composure and battled like crazy.”
North forced the two overtimes on baskets in the last 25 seconds by Dalton Banks, who wound up the game with 38 points, 27 coming in the second half.
But unfortunately for the Huskies, it fell just short.
By the end of the game, North was left with two starters on the floor due to injury and disqualification on fouls while Chippewa had three remaining.
Reuter and Bruder were two of the survivors and it paid off. Reuter wound up leading the Redbirds with 23 points while Bruder followed with 18. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, another key player, fouled out with 1:04 left in regulation with 12 points.
The Cardinals (9-4) could do no wrong in the first half, building a lead of 38-17 before settling for a 44-31 halftime margin.
But the Huskies (9-2) failed to give in. Led by Banks and Chad Kron in particular, they stormed into a 65-53 lead on a 3-pointer by Kron with 2:10 left and it was anybody’s ball game from that point.
Banks’ drive-in tied it at 68 with 25 seconds left.
In the first overtime, Bruder hit three free throws for a 73-71 lead before Banks went to the basket to tie it. In the second extra period, Chippewa took an 81-79 lead into the final minute only to have Roscoe Rennock come off the bench to calmly swish two free throws for a tie with 54 seconds left.
That was just after Banks was called for his fifth foul with 1:52 to go. And that was a critical blow for the Huskies. After Reuter’s go-ahead basket, North had a would-be tying shot blocked and Bruder retrieved the ball and was fouled, adding the clincher.
“Everybody right down the line of players and coaches was responsible for this one,” Proue said. “It was a battle of two great teams going at it.”
Playing important roles in the win were freshman Mason Monarski, who finished with 11 points, and Jacob Walczak with 10 before fouling out. Bruder and Reuter were each credited with eight assists.
Chippewa made 30 of its 49 field shots for 61 percent while the Huskies hit an even 50 percent with 27 of 54. The taller Cardinals had a solid edge on the boards with Reuter pulling nine.
Kron followed Banks with 20 points for the Huskies, who lost key player Ashton Kallstrom to an injury in the first half. Banks hit of 15 of his 28 field shots and had nine steals, eight rebounds and five assists.
CHIPPEWA FALLS 85, EAU CLAIRE NORTH 81
Chippewa Falls: Joe Reuter 23, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 12, Jacob Walczak 10, Nick Bruder 18, Mason Monarski 11, Jake Spaeth 2. Totals 30-49, 20-29, 85.
North: Dalton Banks 38, Ashton Kallstrom 7, Luke Warren 9, Chad Kron 20, Nick Greenlund 2, Henry Wilkinson 3, Roscoe Rennock 2. Totals 27-54.
3-pointers: North 5 (Kron 2, Banks, Warren 2), Chippewa Falls 5 (Rogers-Schmidt, Reuter, Monarski 3).
Halftime: Chippewa 44-31.