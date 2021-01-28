It was clear to everyone in the gym. LJ Wells was absolutely feeling it.
“No one could guard him,” Eau Claire Memorial point guard Will Boser said. “So I kept giving him the ball and he kept scoring.”
Wells, a junior forward for the Old Abes, had never scored more than 12 points in a game heading into Monday night’s contest with Chippewa Falls. He’d shown flashes, including a rim-rattling reverse jam against La Crosse Logan earlier this month, but nothing quite like this.
“I started getting open looks,” Wells said. “And I realized it was going to be there all day. That’s when I was like, ‘Let’s go.’”
Wells went to work in the paint, navigating through traffic while putting down basket after basket. He came off the bench, but there was no taking him out once he got going. By the end of it, he had 40 points, and Eau Claire Memorial had an upset of the defending Big Rivers champions.
“We’ve joked and kind of used the analogy that he doesn’t know he’s the lion on the prairie,” Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. “But the mentality in Chippewa changed. He was the lion on the prairie.”
Wells says that was a major confidence booster, and he showed it a game later by scoring 20 points and grabbing 20 boards against Tomah. If he sustains this jump, watch out Big Rivers. The Old Abes won’t be an easy out.
Wells’ breakout performance is emblematic of Memorial boys basketball as a whole this season. External expectations were low simply based on the fact that few had seen these players in action. After Mekhi Shaw went down with a season-ending injury in the offseason, Brieske was tasked with constructing a near brand new rotation. It was a level of turnover Brieske said he hasn’t dealt with before in his career.
Now, the Old Abes are winners of six of their last seven and have a resume worth boasting about.
“I think one of the unique parts of this is the selfless nature of this team,” Brieske said. “We have a group of seniors that has really bought in to what it means to sacrifice your individual goals for the sake of the team goals. Because of that senior leadership we’re getting from Landen Van Grunsven, Marco Ebeling and Lucas Ebeling, among the other seniors that we have, this team has been able to build, and develop and grow into a pretty special unit.”
The Abes were dealt a difficult hand to start the season, especially considering offseason opportunities for this new unit to come together were limited. Memorial opened up against archrival Eau Claire North, then had to travel to Big Rivers title contender Hudson.
It lost both those games, but showed the first glimpse of what the team was capable of in the third outing of the campaign. The defense clamped down, holding River Falls to 29% from the field, to upend the fourth-ranked Division 2 team in WisSports.net’s state poll.
A week later, Memorial hung close but ultimately lost to Onalaska, which entered this week undefeated to claim the No. 1 ranking in WisSports’ latest D2 poll. For Boser, that was an eye-opener.
“Any team can have one upset and beat a really good team like River Falls,” Boser said. “But then when we lost to Onalaska, another top team in the state ... we lost to them by only seven. I was like, ‘OK, we can win a lot of games. We can really be good.’”
With its latest hot run, Memorial is 9-4 overall and 3-4 in Big Rivers play, a half game back of Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire North for third place in the conference entering Thursday night.
“We’re shocking people,” Boser said. “I didn’t think we were going to be that good. I don’t think anybody thought we were going to be that good. We had two returning players from last year, so it’s kind of cool to see how good we’re doing with what we have.”
Boser has been a big reason why. Like Wells, he wasn’t asked to do too much prior to this season. A depth piece, he averaged three points per game last year while his brother, Old Abe all-time leading scorer Caden Boser, did the heavy lifting.
He knew entering his junior campaign he’d be relied upon further, and he’s delivered. Boser is averaging 21.8 points per game this season, good for fifth in the Big Rivers entering Thursday night. A lethal presence from long range, he currently sits atop the Leader-Telegram’s local 3-point chart with 41 makes.
He’s upped his points per game to 25 during Memorial’s six-for-seven run.
“I worked on it all summer,” Boser said of taking on a larger role. “My brother, who has kind of had that scoring mentality his whole life, I looked up to him. (I) watched a lot of Kobe Bryant videos and that developed my mindset over the summer. I knew I was going to have to score a lot this season.”
Nearly every player on the Memorial roster is being asked to take on a new role of some sort. For many, it’s a larger one. Brieske said that shared experience has been a unifying force.
“We’ve always talked about (how) this is a family,” Brieske said. “I don’t know if in my 21 years of coaching I’ve had a team that feels more together as a family.”
Shaw, who tore his ACL in the fall, has gotten a front-row view of the growth while going through his rehab process.
“The team chemistry is crazy,” Shaw said. “This year everyone’s together, everyone’s pulling for one another. They just want to get better. It’s fun, even just coming to practice, they want to get better. ...
“This is the culture you want as a high school and as a team. It’s really fun to see.”
Positive results on the court have followed the positive vibes off of it. With just two weeks until the playoffs begin, the pieces seem to be coming together for a group looking to make a name for itself.
“Knock on wood,” Brieske said. “You always deal with little injuries and stuff like that, and we’ll certainly be dealing with that over the course of the next week or so. But when you’re a family, you just pick up the next guy.”