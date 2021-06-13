It’s obvious none of Durand’s golfers remember the last time the Panthers made it to the boys state tournament as a team. In fact, neither does head coach Paul Churness.
Why? Well, because the Panthers last accomplished the feat in 1954.
“That was even before I was born,” Churness said. “So it’s going way back.”
This year’s group ended a drought that was nearing three-fourths of a century, and in impressive fashion. It’s a deep team, especially when you compare the Panthers to other schools of their size, and one looking to make noise competing this week at Trappers Run Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
“We’ve had several individuals that have gone over the years that I have been here,” Churness said. “We’ve had a lot of good individuals, but never a team. We were so close a number of times, but the sectional level is a tough nut to crack. To finally break through is pretty awesome.”
It was good timing, too. The clock was running out on Churness to be able to get a team to state since he decided some time ago this would be his final year of coaching. His players are excited to send him out on a high note, no matter what happens this week.
“I feel like over the past four years we’ve had opportunities to go down there and we haven’t really capitalized,” said Dawson Kurth, the team’s No. 1 player. “This year just ended up being the year that we got it all done. I think we’re all really excited because it’s our coach’s last year coaching, so it’s just a good way to go out, cause we’re all seniors too. It’s just really exciting to finish high school this way.”
The program’s close calls date back to as recently as two years ago, the last spring prep season staged in Wisconsin. Durand won a Dunn-St. Croix title but stumbled at sectionals in Cumberland. This year, there was no sweating out the results.
After a dominant showing to win another DSC crown, this time by taking the top four spots on the individual leaderboard, the Panthers claimed a regional title by 41 strokes and a sectional crown by 30. Kurth led the group both times, only being bested by Eleva-Strum’s Nick Higley, but the depth was shown off quite clearly. Four of the teams golfers finished in the top 15 at sectionals, and all five finished in the top 15 during regional play.
“Not only does it give us a lot of confidence going into the playoffs knowing we can take just about anybody’s score and still be comfortable, but I think it takes a lot of pressure off,” Kurth said. “For Charlie (Brenner) and myself, knowing that we have guys behind us that can do equally as good, we can go out there and just play and have fun and not have to worry about putting up a perfect score.”
The group pushes each other, bringing competitive edges from multiple different sports. They also rely on a camaraderie built over years, which has led to added time on the course.
“These kids have been together since sixth, seventh grade,” Churness said. “So they were fortunate to have some parental involvement, took them to some tournaments early on. They got to know each other and they’ve been friends ever since, on and off the course. That’s certainly an important part of it. They enjoy being with each other and they love the game, they truly love the game. They all have the desire to continue to get better at the game.”
“I think it’s been really helpful that we’re all friends and we all like to golf,” Brenner said. “We’re golfing all summer together. I think over time that extra practice has helped us out a lot.”
Durand won’t be alone when it comes to local representation at the state tournament. The Panthers are joined in the Division 3 field by Eleva Strum. Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson made it as a team for the D1 meet, which will be played at Wild Rock in the Dells.
Also qualifying as individuals were McDonell/Regis’ Ben Biskupski (D2) and Ladysmith’s Jack West (D3). All three divisions will run on Monday and Tuesday, with tee-off beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
So close to kicking off their state journey, the Panthers understand the historic nature of their return.
“There’s so many people that have talked to us over the weekend at grad parties and stuff,” Brenner said. “It’s really cool. It feels good to be the team that went back.”