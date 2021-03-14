CHIPPEWA FALLS — Isaac Frenette was up for the job. It didn’t matter that he got hurt earlier in the game. It didn’t matter that he might not get the puck. He was ready.
Chippewa Falls boys hockey was down 5-4 to Eau Claire North in the final minute of play and coach Scott Parker needed someone to plant in front of the net, a notoriously difficult position on the ice to occupy. Frenette volunteered, despite his ailment.
“We had pulled our goalie and (assistant coach Scott Sikkink) had drawn up an offensive play,” Parker said. “I need somebody in front of the net, and (Frenette) heard me. ... He goes, ‘I will sit in front of the net.’ That puck got to him and it got buried so fast. There was no doubt. That guy can bury the puck.”
Frenette had the game-tying goal, allowing teammate Ben Carlson to score the game-winning tally in overtime.
No one involved in the program should have been surprised. Frenette has consistently shown a fierce commitment to the Cardinals, claiming the team’s Mike Elkin Most Dedicated Player Award each of the last two seasons. That drive has translated into production over the past four years.
Frenette will graduate as the top goalscorer in Chippewa Falls hockey history. His name is all over the program’s record book, contained in a binder Parker works hard to maintain. The detailed publication helps solidify Frenette’s personal legacy, and that’s before mentioning he helped the Cardinals reach the state tournament for the first time since 1999 as a junior.
For his four years of work, and a senior season which saw him lead Chi-Hi to the sectional finals, Frenette is the Leader-Telegram’s 2020-21 All-Area player of the year. Frenette is the second straight Chippewa Falls player to earn the honor, following former linemate Isaac Lindstrom.
The two of them helped redefine what Chippewa Falls hockey stands for.
“The community has came closer, definitely,” Frenette said. “Everyone at school is just so excited to come on a Tuesday night, Thursday night, to come watch us. Everyone would be like, ‘Can’t wait to see you play tonight.’”
Sikkink knew Frenette had what it takes to be special during his freshman year, a campaign that saw him have an immediate impact. He scored 15 goals, a total Sikkink called remarkable.
“One thing that pops into my head is his freshman year, him being a smaller player and not being as physically mature as he is now, how many goals he scored just stopping out in front of the net, just being hockey smart,” Sikkink said. “He’s kind of always been that since day one. ... He went to tough areas and scored a lot of tough goals as a freshman. For me it was like, ‘Yup. He’s the real deal.’”
His points-per-game average went up in each of his four seasons, topping out at a 2.20 this year, and there were some memorable moments along the way. Paramount among them was last year’s trip to the state tournament, the fulfillment of an ongoing discussion that team’s senior and junior classes had been having for years.
“That’s all we thought about, getting there,” Frenette said.
Frenette played a major part in accomplishing that goal, scoring the equalizer and assisting on the game-winning goal in Ch-Hi’s 2-1 sectional final victory against Hudson. The Cardinals fell to eventual champion Verona in a heart-pounding double OT game down at Madison, but still put the program on the state-wide map.
“That’s what we needed,” Frenette said. “We were in the biggest drought to get to state. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but it was still a pretty good experience to go down to Madison and play Verona. ... Playing in the state tournament, the community was around us. There were so many people from Chippewa everywhere supporting us, which was really nice.”
This year, following a regular season where he tied Eau Claire Memorial’s Joe Kelly for the Big Rivers lead in points, Frenette opened up the playoffs with back-to-back hat tricks in an 8-0 victory against Wisconsin Rapids and a 6-4 victory against Stevens Point. He helped complete a comeback in the Stevens Point matchup, scoring the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal shorthanded less than five minutes after Carlson equalized in the third period. Frenette sealed the deal with an empty netter.
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they came up against a future state champion for a second straight season, falling 4-2 in the sectional final to Hudson. That brought Frenette’s high school career to an end, but his legacy isn’t over.
“A guy like that is a good role model for our young guys to look up to,” Parker said. “There’s a lot of kids on the bantam team that want to play like him. We watched last weekend and there’s some kids on that team that play just like him — aggressive, fast. When he moves his feet, when you see him get going backchecking or wherever he is, when he makes his mind up there’s not too much that can get in his way.”
Parker often brings up Jordan Steinmetz’s name when talking about Frenette, good company to be in when it comes to Chippewa Falls hockey. Steinmetz holds the Chi-Hi records for most points and assists in a Cardinal uniform, and held the program best for goals too before Frenette’s final season. With 28 goals in his senior campaign, Frenette finishes with 95, four more than Steinmetz scored. He’s also second in career assists (73) and points (168).
“Him and Jordan had the ability to change the game,” Parker said. “They could score at crucial moments and they had a real nose for that. He had a real nose for picking passes off. That’s just perseverance, and training and doing things the right way.”
Perhaps the most eye-popping program record Frenette has set is in plus/minus. For the uninitiated, plus/minus measures how many goals for and goals against a player is on the ice for. If you’re on the ice when your team scores, the total rises by one, while it drops by one if you’re on the ice when the other team scores. Frenette finished with a plus-109, an advantage of 35 over the second-placed finisher.
“When Isaac played, the schedule was getting tougher and tougher every year,” Sikkink said. “And he still was able to accomplish it.”
That says something about Frenette’s linemates, of course, but also his own reliability.
“When you get to the next level, they’ve got a lot of goalscorers, but are you willing to penalty kill, are you willing to play defensive hockey?” Parker said. “He’s our all-time leader in plus/minus. If I was a (junior) hockey coach, that’s the first thing I’d look at. This kid can play in the defensive zone. That’s where it all starts, and anyone who says different, I disagree.”
Frenette said he’s not sure where the next chapter will take him. He was able to get a bit of a look from North American Hockey League coaches this year while with the newly formed Chippewa Steel under-18 team, notching seven goals and three assists in eight games. He’ll be attempting to jump into junior hockey at an unstable time, though, with the NCAA’s coronavirus-related eligibility extensions creating a back log of players.
“I’m hoping to play, definitely,” Frenette said.
Talk to his coaches, and they say he has what it takes to fit in at the next level. After all, it’s hard to argue with dedication.
“There’s not many games I can think of where he didn’t leave it all out there,” Sikkink said. “That’s what you need to play at the next level.”