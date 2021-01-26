CHIPPEWA FALLS — A power play in overtime is quite the opportunity. Eau Claire North didn’t dilly-dally in taking advantage of it.
Robert Books took a shot from the blue line eight seconds after his Huskies went up a man, a slapper that found air and the back of the net to secure a 3-2 North victory against Chippewa Falls Tuesday night at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
“I think they tipped it,” Books said. “We opened up a lot of space with that pass there, and then (Sam) Thorp passed it right back to me and it just opened things right up. I thought, ‘Why not shoot it?’”
With that decision, the Huskies earned a split with a 2020 state tournament qualifier and another impressive victory against a team from their sectional. Having now beaten Eau Claire Memorial and Chi-Hi, a young Husky roster featuring just five seniors is gaining confidence.
“We’re never out of a game,” North coach Ryan Parker said. “You look at our schedule and we’re trying to play the best teams around so that way when we get into games against a Chippewa Falls it’s just another night, it’s nothing faster, nothing stronger.”
North erased a 2-0 Chippewa Falls lead in the final 27 minutes of action. Owen Krista broke the ice for Chi-Hi with the lone goal of the first period before Isaac Frenette doubled the lead in the second. His shot with 11:45 remaining in the frame got behind North’s Tristan Bock before the Husky goaltender accidentally swatted it into his own net.
Johan Akervik kicked off the comeback effort with a snipe from the top of the zone that pegged the top right corner of the goal with nine minutes and change left in the second.
Tyler Geroux equalized on a puzzling display of physics, when both he and a Cardinal defender swatted at the puck in the right circle at the same time. Geroux won the battle of momentum, and the puck found space between Chippewa Falls goalie Landen Rubenzer and the pipe.
Books finished off the three goal run about two and a half minutes into the extra frame, pushing North past Chi-Hi in the BRC standings.
“North did a good job in both games hanging in there,” Chippewa Falls coach Scott Parker said. “We just couldn’t penetrate. ... We need to get inside, and we couldn’t get inside the whole game.”
The night opened with a moment of silence for Brooke Kelly, an Eau Claire Memorial freshman who died from her injuries Saturday following a one-vehicle crash the day prior on the city’s south side.
Her older brother, Joe Kelly, is one of Memorial hockey’s top forwards. Players on both teams adorned their sticks with blue tape, chosen because it was her favorite color, and those in attendance were encouraged to wear blue.
Memorial and Rice Lake players did the same with their sticks 13 miles south at Hobbs Ice Arena earlier in the afternoon. As his teammates showed support for him and his family, Joe Kelly scored in the Old Abes’ 6-2 victory.
“We wanted to show our support for the Kellys,” Scott Parker said. “The hockey community is a tight-knit community. Our hearts go out to them. We all have children. Mine are older, but you’re always a dad or a mom. To have something like that take place is certainly something that’s just tragic. We’re all in this together. We’re here it support them and let them know that we’re thinking about them.”
“I know Joe,” Books said. “I didn’t know his sister very well, but I can’t imagine what that’s like for him. So, whatever we can do, whatever our organization can do to help out and just contribute to whatever can help them out, we’ll be down for that.”
Tuesday’s contest closed out the Big Rivers schedule for Chi-Hi. The Cardinals, who went 6-4-1 in conference play, finish up the regular season with Wausau West and Madison Edgewood before turning their attention to a potential return to the WIAA state tournament. Chi-Hi is a second seed in the playoff bracket, released last week.
“It’s been a trying season just because of all the things that come with it,” Scott Parker said. “I’m not going to lie, we’re kind of in a funk right now. We’re going to have to work out of that. Defensively we played well enough to win. Offensively we’ve still got to find it.”
North plays Rice Lake on Friday before closing out the regular season against Memorial, the first of two straight games between the crosstown rivals. The teams will open the playoffs against one another next week.
“That’s tough,” Ryan Parker said. “Obviously it was lopsided for a lot of years to Eau Claire Memorial, but in a typical crosstown rivalry you can throw the records out the window. Anything can happen. It’s going to be a tough week for sure.”
Eau Claire North 3, Chippewa Falls 2 (OT)
ECN 0 1 1 1 — 3
CF 1 1 0 0 — 2
First period: 1, Chippewa Falls, Owen Krista (AJ Schemenauer), 11:01. Second period: 2, Chippewa Falls, Isaac Frenette, 5:15; 3, North, Johan Akervik (Caden Sutter), 7:41. Third period: 4, North, Tyler Geroux, 3:11. Overtime: 5, North, Robert Books (Sam Thorp), 2:37 (pp).
Shots on goal: Eau Claire North 5-7-11-1—24, Chippewa Falls 8-13-7-2—30. Penalties: Eau Claire North 7 for 14 mins; Chippewa Falls 4 for 8 mins. Goalies: Eau Claire North: Tristan Bock (30 shots, 28 saves); Chippewa Falls: Landen Rubenzer (24 shots, 222 saves). Records: Eau Claire North 9-7, 7-3; Chippewa Falls 9-4-1, 6-4-1.