CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa Falls boys hockey is shooting for another trip to state. Wednesday's final goes a long way in showing they are capable of it.
Aiden McCauley scored the go-ahead goal nine minutes into the third period and Nick Carlson added insurance with an empty netter as Chi-Hi bested Eau Claire Memorial 3-1 in a battle of state-ranked squads at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
"It was one of those games where you try to bend but don't break," Chippewa Falls coach Scott Parker said.
The play that resulted in McCauley's goal, his third of the season, was sprung by a strong outlet pass from Brady Fixmer. He was able to hit McCauley streaking down the right side of the Old Abe zone, breaking Memorial's strong forecheck, and the senior forward showed why Parker calls his shot a "rocket."
"We needed a big play to get it out of our zone," McCauley said. "Brady had a good look out to me off the boards and then when I looked up I was out on a breakaway. I saw an open spot and I shot it. Kind of a blur from there."
"He put it right through him," Parker said.
Both these squads are ranked in the latest Division 1 WIPH/Coaches Boys Top Six poll, with Eau Claire Memorial slotted in third and Chippewa Falls fourth. In fact, the Big Rivers makes up half the D1 top six, with Hudson currently the unanimous No. 1 team in Wisconsin.
Wednesday's game had the look of a matchup of top units, featuring the speed and physicality fans have come to expect from recent meetings between these schools.
Eau Claire Memorial got on the board first with a power play tally five minutes into the second frame. Easton Tok sent a pass across the Chippewa Falls zone and right to the stick of Carter Olson, who hammered the puck past Chi-Hi goalie Bridger Fixmer.
The Cardinals answered less than a minute later. Owen Krista was planted at the top of the crease, in perfect position to capitalize on a rebound from a Ben Steinmetz point shot.
"He's a horse out there," Parker said of Krista. "He's a kid that's hard to knock off the puck. So, that was huge. To answer right away let them know that we're still around."
McCauley's wrister proved the Cards were more than just hanging around. Memorial put pressure on late, with Cole Fisher even pinging a shot off the post, but Carlson was able to intercept a pass in the final ten seconds and slide the puck down the ice into the empty net.
"We did everything we could," Memorial coach Mike Collins said. "We played well, we played hard for the whole game. We just didn't get the reward."
Chippewa Falls' only BRC loss through four games came against Hudson in overtime. Parker said the team is shooting for a conference title, and it will be tough to rely on the Raiders losing for a second time.
When trying to compete with the best, there's little wiggle room.
"We have a target on our back now," Parker said. "Teams are going to bring their best effort against us. We had a good year, but Memorial is used to playing good. We're not used to sustaining success. We'll have a good season and then maybe not. We're trying to grapple with handling success."
Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire Memorial 1
Memorial;0;1;0;— 1
Chi-Hi;0;1;2;— 3
Second period: 1, Eau Claire Memorial, Carter Olson (Easton Tok, Luke Lindsay), 5:02 (pp); 2, Chippewa Falls, Owen Krista (Ben Steinmetz), 5:49. Third period: 3, Chippewa Falls, Aiden McCauley (Brady Fixmer), 9:26; 4, Chippewa Falls, Nick Carlson, 16:55 (en).
Shots on goal: Memorial 11-9-11—31; Chippewa Falls 8-4-9—21. Penalties: Memorial 3 for 6 mins; Chippewa Falls 2 for 4 mins. Goalies: Memorial: Kyle Strenke (20 shots, 18 saves); Chippewa Falls: Bridger Fixmer (31 shots, 30 saves). Records: Memorial 3-3, 1-2, Chippewa Falls 3-2, 3-1.