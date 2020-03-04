MADISON – It was fair to expect a bit of a drop off from Chippewa Falls boys hockey going into the season considering the big hole created by graduation.
Goalie Jaden Hoople was the backbone of the Chi-Hi defense last season, one of the main reasons the squad finished tied with Eau Claire North for second in the Big Rivers and competed for a conference title in the final few weeks. He led the league in save percentage and earned a first-team All-BRC nod.
Yet the Cardinals still stand and were practicing Wednesday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison in preparation for the team’s Division I state tournament matchup with Verona. And Hoople’s replacement, Bridger Fixmer, is a big reason why.
“Jaden told me, he said, ‘Bridger’s going to do some things here,’” Chippewa Falls coach Scott Parker said. “Jaden, instead of kind of treating him like, ‘Eh, he’s a backup goalie,’ Jaden mentored him and got him going and got him ready for this.”
Fixmer, a sophomore, has looked beyond his years in his first regular action on varsity. Incredibly, his stats are even better than Hoople’s were as a senior, currently posting a .946 save percentage to Hoople’s .924 and a 1.75 goals against average to Hoople’s 2.13.
“He’s had a great year,” said Isaac Lindstrom, the Cardinals’ leading scorer. “We’ve gotten outshot a lot of times, but he’s kept us in games. He’s made big stops when it’s counted.”
With those numbers, he unsurprisingly kept All-Big Rivers goalie first-team honors in Chippewa Falls.
“A very confident young man,” Parker said. “I think he’s an ultra-competitor. He doesn’t like getting scored on, and that’s great.”
As you’d expect from any competitor, Fixmer’s numbers have gotten even better in the postseason. He’s held opponents to just one goal in all three of the Cardinals’ playoff games with a .965 save percentage.
“I’ve just been set on the goal the whole season of bringing this team to state,” Fixmer said. “In the playoffs, I knew I needed to come up big in big games to give my team a chance.”
Fixmer, who was limited to five games of action in his freshman year with the team, knew the caliber of goalie Chi-Hi had gotten used to after watching and working with Hoople for a season. But after time with one of the elite club programs of the state, Team Wisconsin, he knew he was up for the challenge.
“That just got me really ready for the season, the speed of high school,” Fixmer said. “Just playing with guys that are 18 when I’m 15, that really helped out a lot.”
His excellence, combined with offense from the likes of Lindstrom, Isaac Frenette, and Sawyer Bowe, helped propel Chi-Hi on this magical playoff run. The Cardinals knocked off BRC rival Eau Claire North before earning a pair of seemingly unforeseeable upsets against second-seeded Wausau West and top-seeded Hudson to advance out of a sectional strengthened by the WIAA’s decision to split prep hockey into two divisions.
The road may have been tougher than in previous years, but Chippewa Falls still earned its first trip to state since 1999. And this run may have felt unforeseeable to the outside world, but not to the Cardinals.
“From fifth or sixth grade, we’ve been talking about it,” Lindstrom said. “It definitely didn’t help that we were in the section of death, but it’s something we’ve been looking forward to.”
The Cardinals boys got to experience the state hockey venue for the first time Wednesday, hours after making the bus trip down to the state capital. They skated for a brisk 45-minute practice on the Alliant Energy Center ice on the eve of competition, which kicks off Thursday at 10 a.m. when Rice Lake battles St. Mary’s Springs in Division 2.
“It’s definitely an unreal feeling,” Lindstrom said. “It’s something I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little kid. I came down here a few years ago and seeing this atmosphere, I was like, ‘Yes. I want to be here.’ Now that we’re here, it’s just awesome. Trying to soak it in.”
They’ll practice again Thursday at Hartmeyer Ice Arena as well as get a tour of the Wisconsin Badgers hockey team’s current locker room at the Kohl Center.
It’s all a part of making memories they’ll carry with them for a long time.
“After we beat Hudson, I felt so good that our seniors were going to be able to achieve their goal that they’ve been dreaming of since they were little kids,” Fixmer said.