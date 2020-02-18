Both Eau Claire Memorial and North boys hockey are moving on to the second round of the playoffs, with one set for a high-stakes local matchup on Thursday.
The Old Abes breezed by Wausau East-Merrill United 10-1 and the Huskies bested Ashland 10-0 Tuesday in a doubleheader at Hobbs Ice Center.
The squads better have enjoyed the friendly confines while it lasted, as the teams next head to the road for the second of four rounds before the state tournament. North gets the short trip, traveling to Big Rivers rival Chippewa Falls, while Memorial will head to Onalaska/La Crosse.
Tuesday was the first step in a revamped playoff format that intensifies the road to Madison for the area’s largest schools. The WIAA split hockey into two divisions this season and expanded each sectional, with the Eau Claire area schools now needing to go through the likes of Hudson and Wausau West to earn a trip to the state’s capital.
Hudson, the No. 1 seed in Division 1’s Sectional No. 1, likely awaits Eau Claire Memorial if the Old Abes pull off the upset of Onalaska/La Crosse.
“It is a lot different,” Eau Claire Memorial sophomore forward Cole Fisher said. “Usually we don’t have to play four games to go to state. This year we’re going to have to play three good, good games to get ourselves to the place where we want to be.”
Thursday’s showing for Memorial likely is not sustainable, but it was a good first step. Memorial scored three goals in less than a minute in the first period, setting the tone for an offensive showcase for the Abes. Christian Tavare opened the onslaught eight minutes into action when he whacked the puck away from Bluejack Colton Betro right into the net. Peyton Platter and Jonah Wiggins both beat goalie Jake Furrer shortly thereafter.
Trevin Kison closed out the first period, then Will Sherry, Carter Ottum and Platter found the net to start the second and force a running clock. East-Merrill got its only goal of the afternoon from Jack Piskula with 8:22 remaining in the second, but Fisher quickly responded to retake the seven-goal lead.
Fisher scored again in the third and Carter Ottum pushed the total to double digits.
“Our kids played together,” Memorial coach Chris Tok said. “We didn’t have the end-to-end guys dangling, which is good. They understand we need to play together.”
Officially, the Abes allowed just six shots on goal, and that was generous by the stats keeper.
“We didn’t play to our ability during the year,” Fisher said. “But these last couple games we’ve played have been really good. We played like a team. We’ve been using our speed like we can.”
North opened the nightcap with an early three-goal lead, starting off with a Sam Thorp wrister on the powerplay less than three minutes in. Johan Akervik and Brayton Thillman each tapped in goals with the Huskies crashing the net to extend the deficit at the first break.
The Huskies forced the running clock in the second period with four goals in the first six minutes of action. Tommy Wardas opened the frame with a pair before Jack Echternach and Tyler Geroux joined the party.
“We have some some guys (who were) snakebitten scoring some goals,” North coach Ryan Parker said. “You see that extra pep in their step, a little more jump on the ice.”
Getting North into double digits in the third was a third goal from Wardas and one each from Akervik and Joey Koller.
“If we play like this, I think we’re going to have a good chance at going to state,” Akervik said.
Chippewa Falls earned the bye in the postseason bracket, with a large showing of players in attendance at the North game to do a bit of scouting. The teams split the regular season series, but Chi-Hi bested the Huskies 4-0 in the Big Rivers finale.
“It seems like every year we end up playing Chippewa in the playoffs,” Parker said. “We’re going to keep our game plan rolling and we’ve just got to execute.”
Memorial finds itself in unfamiliar territory, heading on the road this early in the postseason.
“They believe they deserve to be a team hosting a game,” Tok said of Onalaska/La Crosse. “They’ve got some confidence, they’ve got some arrogance about them. We’ve got to make sure we have that same level of compete. Obviously they’re a decent team. We’ve got to go on the road, new thing for us, a new challenge.”
Eau Claire Memorial 10, Wausau East-Merrill 1
E-M 0 1 0 — 1
ECM 4 4 2 — 10
First period: 1, ECM, Christian Tavare, 8:46; 2, ECM, Peyton Platter (Connor Byrne), 9:24; 3, Jonah Wiggins (Brody Bernicke), 9:42; 4, ECM, Trevin Kison (Platter, Luke Lindsay), 12:01. Second period: 5, ECM, Will Sherry, 3:53; 6, ECM, Carter Ottum, 4:48; 7, ECM, Platter, 7:18 (PP); 8, E-M, Jack Piskula, 8:38; 9, ECM, Cole Fisher (Joe Kelly, Easton Tok), 9:57. Third period: 10, ECM, Fisher (Platter), 2:29; 11, ECM, Carter Ottum (Byrne), 4:45.
Shots on goal: East-Merrill 1-1-4—6; Eau Claire Memorial 20-18-11—49. Penalties: East-Merrill 1 for 2 mins; Eau Claire Memorial 0 for 0 mins. Goalies: East-Merrill: Jake Furrer (49 shots, 39 saves); Eau Claire Memorial: Kyler Strenke (6 shots, 5 saves).
Eau Claire North 10, Ashland 0
Ashland 0 0 0 — 0
ECN 3 4 3 — 10
First period: 1, North, Sam Thorp (Tommy Wardas), 2:37 (pp); 2, North, Johan Akervik (Griffen Bell, Wardas), 4:48 (ev); 3, North, Brayton Thillman (Gabe Martin, Tyler Geroux), 14:41 (ev). Second period: 4, North, Wardas (Akervik), 3:19 (ev); 5, North, Wardas (Thorp, Wardas), 4:09 (ev); 6, North, Jack Echternach (Caden Sutter), 4:44 (ev); 7, Geroux (Gabe Bestul, Robert Books), 5:53 (ev). Third period: 8, North, Wardas, (Akervik, Bell), 2:30 (ev); 9, North, Akervik (Wardas, Sam Feck), 5:49 (ev); 10, North, Joey Koller (Caden Sutter, Echternach), 8:16 (ev).
Shots on goal: Ashland 5-8-0—13; North 26-17-17—60. Penalties: Ashland 2 for 4 mins; North 3 for 6 mins. Goalies: Ashland: Zach Morris (60 shots, 50 saves); North: Colten Pace (13 shots, 13 saves).