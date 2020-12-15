ALTOONA — It certainly wasn’t the ideal way to start a season, that’s for sure.
RAM boys hockey found itself down 5-0 to Wisconsin Rapids less than a period and a half into the 2020-21 campaign, and, unfortunately for many of these players, it wasn’t exactly an unfamiliar position.
The program, a conglomerate of Regis, Altoona, McDonell and Bloomer students, dealt with the issues you’d expect while dressing a young roster ravaged by injury last season. At one point, RAM was without a goalie, so coach Nick Stirmel and the staff picked out the biggest guy on the team and told him to throw on the pads. RAM went 3-18-0 overall, dropping all eight contests against Middle Border foes.
“We had a lot of injuries last year,” Stirmel said from the RAM coaching office, perched above the Altoona Hobbs rink. “Even our (current) sophomore class that makes up most of the team, they had to play a lot of minutes last year. It was kind of a growing pains year.”
Perhaps last season, a 5-0 hole would have been too much to overcome. But not for this group. Stirmel called it a gut-check moment.
“A lot of us seniors, we just kept saying, ‘We’ve got to keep going, we’ve got to keep fighting back,’” RAM forward/defenseman Peyton Mayer said. “The underclassmen, they bought in. We never gave up the whole game.”
Evan Gustafson finally got RAM on the board 11 seconds after Carson Gunderson put Wisconsin Rapids up five. Then, it was Drew Goettl’s time to shine. He notched a natural hat trick before the second period buzzer sounded, and suddenly, it was a one-goal deficit.
That deficit was erased quickly in the third, flipped to a RAM lead thanks to goals from Ben Biskupski and Gustafson. Even when Wisconsin Rapids tied it late in the third RAM had another response, with Gustafson scoring the game-winning tally in the final five minutes of action.
“We showed that we could come back,” Mayer said. “It gave our team a lot of confidence, something that we needed.”
Less than a month later and RAM has already matched its win total from all of last season. Ensuing victories against Viroqua and Medford put the squad at 3-2 heading into Tuesday night’s conference clash with Baldwin-Woodville.
With the success comes a whole new energy.
“We’ve got a lot of new guys that are excited to be a part of the program,” forward Bennett Seelen said. “I know this year is kind of crazy, but we’re just excited for a new start.”
Stirmel credits much of the improvement to the skill players stepping up, some after dealing with injuries that kept them out of the lineup last season. Gustafson, the group’s leading scorer, fits into that category. After missing about half of 2019-20 with a broken hand, the sophomore has already set a career high with 11 points.
Seniors Goettl, Seelen and Mayer have all been point-per-game players thus far, with Goettl and Seelen notching seven each. Sophomore goalie Alex Erickson, who missed time last year with a broken arm, has been a stabilizing force in net.
The pieces are coming together. There are leaders in the senior class, players that were freshmen when Stirmel’s staff took over, and promising talents in the grades below them.
RAM’s 7-2 victory against Medford last Thursday was a good sign for this being a multi-year resurgence. All but one of the team’s goals were scored by sophomores.
“We’ve been excited for these guys’ senior year,” Stirmel said. “Especially after last year, seeing the freshmen from last year and what we had coming in. We knew it would be a pretty talented group.”