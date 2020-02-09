Ten-year-old Sam Thorp, recovering in his house, was just relaxing in his bed and watching the 2013 Stanley Cup Final when he heard a familiar name spoken by an NBC commentator.
His name.
The young Eau Claire native received a shout out and a get well soon not only on national television, but during the intermission of the pinnacle of his favorite sport.
“My Mom and I were just like, ‘Wow, this just happened,’” Thorp said.
Sam and his mother, Molly, could barely believe it. They quickly told Sam’s father, Bob, who had been outside during the broadcast.
“We’ve got some good friends involved throughout the hockey community, and I’m not sure which one it is,” Bob, a UW-Eau Claire hockey assistant, said at the time. “I’ve made a few phone calls, but nobody’s calling me back at this point. I’m not sure we will ever find out.”
That was the crown jewel of an outpouring of support that came Thorp’s way seven years ago, when the now-Eau Claire North hockey defender underwent two brain surgeries at a very young age.
“You just sit there and look back on it, from here to here, it’s been a long way,” Sam said. “I think the key of it was I never stopped to feel bad about it. I just kept going, moving onto the next thing.”
It took a stroke of luck to even realize there was something wrong with Sam in the first place, a seizure when he was in the second grade. He obviously was taken to the doctor, where he underwent an MRI.
Turns out the seizure was unrelated, perhaps caused by too much time in the sun, Sam said. But it allowed doctors to discover a small tumor right next to his brain stem.
“We kind of watched it for a couple years,” Sam said. “And then it got to the point where we could take it out.”
Doctors intended to remove the tumor, or at least as much of it as they could, in the initial surgery at the start of the summer. But there was a complication — abnormal amounts of swelling, or accumulation of fluid, around the brain. In hindsight, the only thing doctors can cite for the issue is Sam’s slow-draining veins.
“They didn’t know why his brain was swelling,” Molly said of the initial reaction. “They said it could be a brain bleed or a stroke.”
Doctors were only able to remove a small amount of the tumor — “If you picture Mickey Mouse, they removed like an ear,” Molly said — but it was enough to diagnose the tumor as pilocytic astrocytoma grade 1, a benign tumor. Thankfully it was not cancerous.
The swelling remained an issue, causing Sam to spend time in the intensive care unit. It got to the point after he went home that he couldn’t carry the weight of his own head. There was no other choice but to readmit him to the hospital for a second surgery, this time to put in a medical device called a shunt that relieves pressure on the brain caused by excess fluid.
“At the time, I was too young to really understand what was going on,” Sam said. “Now that I think about it, like yeah, that was pretty serious.”
Sam spent weeks in the hospital, two of which are completely erased from his memory after the first surgery.
“I didn’t want to be there, so I just did everything I could to get out as fast as I could and get back to normal,” Sam said. “There’s nothing worse for me than just sitting there and doing nothing.”
The recovery process largely focused on getting back the muscle mass he lost due to lack of movement. At first, he had to be in a wheelchair if the family went far from home, but slowly worked his way back to normal activities.
He certainly knew there were people in his corner throughout the whole process, even outside of his friends, doctors and teammates. Former NHLer and Eau Claire native Jake Dowell, a family friend, visited Eau Claire to see Sam among others. So did current Buffalo Sabre Jake McCabe and fellow Eau Claire native Jefferson Dahl, who went over to the Thorps’ house with a few teammates when the duo were playing for the Badgers. They gave him a jersey.
Then there was the NBC shout out. The Thorps did eventually discover the origin — Sam’s godfather, current United States Hockey League coach Luke Strand, was coaching one of the NBC broadcasters’ sons at the time.
It was a lousy way to spend a summer, but obviously an important few months for Sam’s long-term health. By October, he was finally able to get back on the ice.
“There were a lot of things that it affected,” Sam said. “But skating and that, it was unchanged. When I first got out and skated, I was surprised. It took a little while to get back to where I was, but it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been.”
Today, Sam says he suffers from few side effects or issues. He has to go into the doctors every six months to get an MRI and undergo some tests, just making sure he’s still on the right track. The tumor has only grown slightly since the initial surgery, not enough to warrant concern.
“I don’t notice it,” Sam said. “I’m pretty much back to normal.”
Even doctors are amazed how well everything turned out.
“Even now, we’ve been at Mayo and Marshfield and they both are like in awe of him because he shouldn’t be doing this well,” Molly said.
He doesn’t shy away from his medical past, but doesn’t exactly discuss it often. Many of his teammates are aware of what happened, considering they were youth teammates with Thorp at the time of his surgeries.
On the ice, Sam has developed into a steady presence on the blue line for the Huskies. In his third year on varsity, Sam has developed a good reputation in the North locker room.
“Sam’s a hockey guy,” North coach Ryan Parker said. “He shows up every day and gives us everything he has, works hard.”
Those leadership qualities led to Parker and the rest of the North staff opting to give Thorp one of three captains C’s on his jersey this season.
“It just showed me that they recognized what I’ve been doing the past couple of years,” Sam said.
Last year, Sam got the opportunity few Huskies have in the history of the program, earning a trip to Madison for the state tournament. That led Molly to reflect on the journey they’d been on and just how far Sam has come.
“In the moment we never really knew how sick he was,” Molly said. “(Doctors) still talk about Sam at their roundtables because of how well he’s doing.”