CHIPPEWA FALLS — After two periods of scoreless hockey, Isaac Lindstrom took matters into his own hands.
The star Chippewa Falls forward kicked things off on the power play less than two minutes into the third period. He held the puck all the way from center ice to the crease with a dazzling show of speed, sliding it between a North defender’s legs before it slid into the goal.
“I just slid the puck under, to be honest,” Lindstrom said. “I didn’t touch the puck after that, it just slid into the net. I guess that’s luck of the draw.”
Four minutes later, after North equalized on a one-timer from Brayton Thillman, Lindstrom won the faceoff in the North zone, held on to the puck and crashed the net, beating North goalie Colten Pace.
And thanks to his work, the Cardinals are still dancing.
Lindstrom scored a pair unassisted and goalie Bridger Fixmer fended off the Eau Claire North offense in Chi-Hi’s 3-1 playoff victory Thursday night at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
“He’s put this team on his back at times,” Chippewa Falls coach Scott Parker said of Lindstrom, a senior. “He is a strong young man ... and he has a desire and great compete. That could have been the difference in the game tonight, Lindstrom’s compete.”
Sawyer Bowe sealed the game with an empty netter with 1:20 remaining, helping this group become the winningest Chippewa Falls team of all time with 21 wins.
“This team deserves a lot of credit,” Parker said. “It’s amazing.”
The Huskies didn’t go down easy, getting a handful of chances on Fixmer late, but weren’t able to get a stick on the puck in prime areas in the closing minutes of their season.
North fought through a first period largely controlled by Chippewa Falls, killed a 5-on-3 at the start of the second and got the tying goal once Lindstrom finally broke the stalemate. The equalizer came less than three minutes later, with Tyler Geroux hitting Thillman with a stellar diagonal pass across the Cardinal zone.
North’s season ends at 10-11-3.
“North’s a good team,” Parker said. “They battled hard all year. They played the third toughest schedule in the state. Give coach (Ryan) Parker and the seniors a lot of credit.”
The first two periods did not feature a goal but did include the physical, back-and-forth hockey fans have come to expect from the North-Chippewa Falls rivalry. These two squads were meeting for the second time in a seven-day span, with Chi-Hi winning both contests.
"The atmosphere was awesome," Lindstrom said. "Their student section, our student section, all the parents. A rivalry like that, it's tough. It feels nice to come out on top and win the rubber match here today."
Lindstrom said the team hadn't been thinking about the all-time win record heading into the contest. They surpassed the 2016-17 Cardinals, which won 18 games in the regular season and two in the playoffs.
"It snuck up on us, honestly," Lindstrom said. "Twenty-one wins, the most in Chi-Hi history, that's awesome. It's a great group of guys to be a part of. It's a brotherhood, really."
Of course, all the Cardinals would like to push that win record to 22 next week.
The Cards advanced to the sectional semifinals with the result and will travel to Wausau West, which bested D.C. Everest 6-1, on Tuesday. The two schools met late last month in a non-conference battle, with Wausau West winning 4-1.
That result was the last time Chippewa Falls failed to skate off victors, with the Cardinals now riding a 10-game winning streak.
“That game was more or less a 2-1 game,” Parker said. “We did skate with them, it wasn’t like they outshot us 40-10. We hung in there and hung in there. I thought we skated with them, but going to Wausau is a tough place to play. We’re going to have to play better in that game than we did tonight.”
Chippewa Falls 3, Eau Claire North 1
North 0 0 1 — 1
Chippewa Falls 0 0 3 — 3
Third period: 1, Chippewa Falls, Isaac Lindstrom, 1:17 (pp); 2, North, Brayton Thillman (Tyler Geroux, Jaxon Vance), 5:11; 3, Chippewa Falls, Lindstrom 5:11; 4, Chippewa Falls, Sawyer Bowe (Isaac Frenette, Lindstrom) 15:41
Shots on goal: North 24; Chippewa Falls 26. Penalties: North 7 for 14 mins; Home 3 for 6 mins. Goalies: North: Colten Pace (24 shots, 21 saves); Chippewa Falls: Bridger Fixmer (24 shots, 23 saves). Records: North 10-12-3, Chippewa Falls 21-4.