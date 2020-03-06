MADISON — After 63 minutes of tension, it was suddenly all over.
And unfortunately for Chippewa Falls boys hockey, the conclusion of one of the most nerve-wracking contests you’ll ever see at the state tournament didn’t bring celebration.
Verona’s Walker Haessig scored the game’s only goal on a rebound three minutes and 20 seconds into a second overtime frame to propel the Wildcats to the state final and end the Cardinals’ season in the Division 1 semifinals Friday afternoon in Madison’s Alliant Energy Center.
“It’s unfortunate that somebody has to lose a game like that,” Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker said. “It came to a halt there pretty quick, didn’t it?”
The scrappy goal was unsurprising considering the excessive ice time both teams had endured and the stellar play of both goaltenders. It seemed the only way to beat either Chippewa Falls’ Bridger Fixmer or Verona’s Kaden Grant was to overwhelm them, throw enough bodies at the net that it would be physically impossible to stop the puck eventually.
Verona’s Leo Renlund corralled the puck behind the cage off a Wildcat faceoff win three minutes into the second OT and tossed it over to a pair of friendly bodies in front. Cale Rufenacht whiffed on the first shot for Verona, but the puck was pushed across the crease in the scrum to Haessig.
Haessig’s first shot was stopped by Fixmer’s arm after he fell backward in the crease, but Haessig was able to recollect and fire the puck into the open net.
“We knew it was going to be a greasy goal one way or another cause these are, in my opinion, two of the best goaltenders in the state,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said.
While he was eventually beat, Fixmer helped keep the Cardinals in it throughout, even when Verona controlled play in the later stages of the first period and a majority of the second. A sprawling glove save three minutes in set the tone for the afternoon, as he was often snagging pucks out of the air or tracking them while already on his belly on the ice.
“He’s a crazy goalie,” Chi-Hi defenseman Tyler Bohland said. “When you see some of the saves, your jaw drops.”
Chippewa Falls wasn’t without its own chances – including a pair of power play opportunities in the overtime frames – but Grant matched Fixmer’s performance on the other side of the ice. Both were busy, with Fixmer making 37 saves and Grant 30.
The tension rose as the game went along and reached a new high when the squads were thrust into a sudden death situation. It didn’t even take a scoring opportunity to excite the crowd by the end, with the Verona and Chippewa Falls’ faithful alternating applause simply based on possession.
“I was on the bench and I caught myself in the moment, looking up at the crowd,” Bohland said. “I had this feeling in my chest where it feels like it’s inside out and it’s hard to breathe. It was awesome.”
The second of the two late Cardinals extra-man opportunities bridged the two overtimes but resulted in few strong opportunities. Once Verona killed the second PP, the Wildcats seemed to get an added boost.
“That was a momentum shift,” Parker said. “If you don’t score on that power play, they’re coming. Our power play was a little bit hit or miss this year. We just didn’t really take care of the puck well enough.
“If you have to do it all over again, maybe you do something else. I’ll probably second guess myself for a while.”
Chippewa Falls graduates a four-player senior class, including leading scorer Isaac Lindstrom. Thursday also brought the end to the Chi-Hi hockey careers of Bohland and defensemen Blake Trippler and Cole Bowe.
The group helped lead the Cardinals to their first state tournament appearance in 21 years, pulling off road upsets against Wausau West and Hudson to reach the capital.
“It was awesome,” Bohland said. “It’s always been Eau Claire that’s been going to state. To have Chi-Hi go and not only beat the Eau Claire teams but go over the hump and beat Wausau West and Hudson, it made that feeling so much better.”
Verona, which last won a state title in 2014, advanced to play Notre Dame de la Baie Academy in Saturday’s state final. The Tritons knocked off defending state champions University School of Milwaukee 5-3 despite going down 2-0 early.
Verona 1, Chippewa Falls 0 (2OT)
Verona 0 1 1 0 1 — 1
Chippewa Falls 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
2OT: 1, Verona, Walker Haessig (Cale Rufenacht, Josh Osting), 3:21.
Shots on goal: Verona 11-14-7-5-1-38; Chippewa Falls 9-13-4-4-30. Penalties: Verona 3 for 6 minutes; Chippewa Falls 3 for 6 minutes. Goalies: Verona: Kaden Grant (30 shots, 30 saves); Chippewa Falls: Bridger Fixmer (38 shots, 37 saves).