The Phoenix Park Bridges in downtown Eau Claire shined bright in two colors Saturday night.
Purple, to represent Brooke Kelly’s high school, Eau Claire Memorial. Blue, in honor of her favorite color.
Kelly, a freshman at Memorial, died from her injuries on Jan. 23 following a one-vehicle crash the day prior on Eau Claire’s south side. She was 14 years old.
Signs of remembrance have been seen around Chippewa Valley rinks ever since, with the local hockey community doing its best to show support to Brooke’s parents, Tim and Paula, and her brother, Joe, the Old Abe boys hockey team’s leading scorer.
It began with blue tape, which Memorial and Rice Lake players decorated their sticks with starting with the first Old Abe game since the accident on Jan. 26. Eau Claire North and Chippewa Falls hockey players did the same 15 miles north later that night.
Joe Kelly, ever the reliable presence for Memorial, played in that Rice Lake game. He even scored in Memorial’s 6-2 victory, pointing to the sky after the tally before being hugged along the boards by his teammates.
“Just being able to see him again was so nice,” Memorial defenseman Sam Brennan said. “It was obviously super sad the first time, but it felt great to see him and just give him a big hug.”
A captain, Kelly has been there for his teammates throughout the years. Now, members of the hockey community around the state are there for him.
“You just want to be there, just do as much as you can,” Brennan said. “Just be there for him and support him.”
Helmet stickers with Brooke Kelly’s initials have been stuck to the helmets of Memorial, North and Chippewa Falls’ varsity and JV teams, as well as those of the Eau Claire Area Stars and Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls squads, Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls’ bantam teams and the Team Wisconsin club program.
Special pink stickers, designed by two of Brooke Kelly’s friends, are also being worn by Memorial and the Eau Claire bantams. Purple pins stylized with Joe Kelly’s No. 19 have been worn by parents and coaches alike.
A sign sat along the glass during Memorial’s game against New Richmond last Thursday that read “Our hearts are with you.” It was given as a gift to the Old Abes after the final buzzer.
“We’ve been getting texts from all these different teams around the state,” Brennan said. “Just like, ‘What can we do to help? Can we do the tape? Can we do the stickers, the pins?’ … It says something about the hockey community in Wisconsin, just how close-knit it is.”
“It’s the least we can do,” Memorial forward Peyton Platter said. “I’m so thankful we can have stickers on our helmets and tape just to support their family.”
The student-athletes are competitors, but the hockey itself has sometimes felt secondary. Real life has a way of putting sports in perspective.
“When you get to the rink, it’s hockey,” Brennan said. “You try to put that in the back of your mind, even if it’s hard. As soon as you get off the ice, it’s right back to Joe and just caring for him.”
Rivalries have been disregarded. Following the second city game of the season, Memorial and North players came together at center ice for a photo opportunity, with many sharing hugs and friendly words.
North did similar with Chippewa Falls that first night back, standing unified in a moment of silence prior to puck drop.
“We’re relatively a small community and we all feel for one another and take care of one another,” Chippewa Falls coach Scott Parker said. “This is a chance for us to put hockey aside for a second and think about others.”
Brooklyn Kelly was described as a “creative dreamer with a fierce love for her family and friends” in her obituary. Her family shared hopes of her life being celebrated, appreciating all moments that happened between the dash of July 12, 2006 — Jan. 23, 2021.
The hockey community has helped spread word of her life throughout Wisconsin.