It was an evening filled with fanfare, electric plays and memorable moments, perhaps even more than the usual intracity hockey matchup.
It’s a shame the night had to end in a tie, with neither side particularly satisfied as it skated off the ice.
Eau Claire North’s Tommy Wardas, a Czech forward playing in his first intracity matchup, scored an equalizer with 9.5 seconds remaining to force a 4-4 tie Thursday night at Hobbs Ice Arena.
“It was a great game, up and down,” North coach Ryan Parker said. “It’s definitely better than a loss, but it’s a lot of emotion just to get shut down that quick.”
The Huskies overcame a monster individual effort from Memorial’s Carter Ottum, who scored all four of the Old Abes’ goals. He said the last time he found the net four times was likely in youth hockey.
“It’s tough, especially playing against our intracity (rival),” Ottum said of the result. “We didn’t come out to play. I don’t think that game was played to the best of our ability. There was a lot of defensive breakdowns, not just with the defense but with the whole unit as a team that we need to fix.”
The Old Abes, who suffered their first blemish of the conference slate, were clearly the more frustrated of the two teams. Perhaps that’s expected when you go ahead four different times.
“Not happy with a tie,” Memorial coach Chris Tok said. “The compete level throughout our team needs to ramp up.”
The result puts the Abes at 4-0-1 in the Big Rivers, while North moved to 3-1-1.
Keeping the Huskies in it was goalie Colten Pace, who made 53 saves and rarely got a break.
“He’s been playing well for us,” Parker said. “He’s doing everything we’re asking him to do. That’s real important and it’s a lot of fun.”
Ottum’s first go-ahead goal of the evening ended a wild sequence just under eight minutes into the first. The puck pinballed all around the net and Pace was up to the task, making a handful of sprawling saves. But his side-to-side moves eventually caught up with him as the puck bounced to Ottum in front of the crease with Pace out of position.
“He played a pretty complete game,” Tok said of Ottum. “He was playing with some speed. … He gave himself some quality scoring chances.”
North responded less than three minutes later on the powerplay. Sam Thorp took a shot from up top that Memorial goalie Kyler Strenke committed to. Unfortunately for the Abe keeper, Thorp fanned on the shot and it slid to Caden Sutter on the right wing. Sutter was able to fire into an open net.
Ottum redirected a Max Savaloja shot past Pace to start the second period, but less than a minute later Sutter once again had an answer.
Ottum completed his hat trick with 13:35 remaining in the second after a perfect outlet pass from Connor Byrne sent him in all alone. This time, it was Tyler Albrecht who equalized for North, scoring off a rebound from a Wardas shot.
Ottum’s fourth appeared to be the game winner – a stellar laser to the top corner on the powerplay with 10:41 remaining in regulation – until a final desperation possession from the Huskies.
North was able to corral the puck and crash the net hard after Memorial failed to enter the Husky zone with the goalie pulled. Strenke was screened with less than 10 seconds remaining when Wardas fired off a seeing-eye backhander that sent the crowd wild and kept them around for an overtime period.
“I just wanted to do something,” Wardas said. “The guys jumped at me and after I could hear everyone was super loud.”
Both teams had chances in overtime, with North even earning a powerplay after Wardas was tripped on a near breakaway, but neither was able to put together a memorable ending to a memorable game.
That will have to wait until these teams meet again for Round 2 on Feb. 11.
Memorial 4, North 4 (OT)
Memorial 1 2 1 0 — 4
North 1 2 1 0 — 4
First period: 1, Memorial, Carter Ottum (Payton Platter), 7:43; 2, North, Caden Sutter (Sam Thorp, Tommy Wardas), 10:18 (pp). Second period: 3, Memorial, Ottum (Max Savaloja, Joe Kelly) 1:14 (pp); 4, North, Sutter (Wardas), 1:44; 5, Memorial, Ottum (Connor Byrne) 3:25; 6, North, Tyler Albrecht (Wardas), 10:50. Third period: 7, Memorial, Ottum (Kelly, Platter), 6:19 (pp); 8, North, Wardas, 16:51.
Shots on goal: Memorial 57; North 32. Penalties: Memorial 4 for 8 mins; North 5 for 15 mins. Goalies: Memorial: Kyler Strenke (32 shots, 28 saves); North: Colten Pace (57 shots, 53 saves). Records: Memorial 7-5-2, 4-0-1. North 7-6-2, 3-1-1