For a moment it looked like Chippewa Falls might give away the game.
Up five with just over a minute left, the Cardinals fell into free throw trouble, missing four straight shots to open the door for Eau Claire Memorial to pull it to within one.
“It’s not fun,” Cardinals coach Jason Proue said after watching his team repeatedly miss from the line. “You expect the next one to go in.”
Finally, Peyton Rogers-Sdmidt put an end to Chi-Hi’s skid, recovering from a pair of misses to nail both his double-bonus shots with 43 seconds left in the game. Just 13 seconds later, Jacob Walczak hit another pair of free throws to extend the Cardinals’ lead to five.
The Old Abes eventually had one final possession with a chance to tie the game down three, but Caden Boser went for the driving layup and the Cardinals survived the final 10 seconds to clinch a 69-67 victory on Friday night in the Eagles’ Nest.
“We’ve got to finish games,” Cardinals guard Joe Reuter said. “We can’t let circumstances determine who we are.”
It took a balanced attack from the Cardinals to dethrone the Old Abes, who entered Friday tied with Eau Claire North atop the Big Rivers standings.
Reuter and Walczak got things going in the first half for Chi-Hi, reaching double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively, before the break.
After half, Rogers-Schmidt took over, turning a 2-point first half performance into a strong showing with 14 points on the night for the Cardinals.
“They’re doing a really nice job of letting the ball find the best shots and we have guys who can shoot,” Proue said. “We knew this was one of our better shooting teams with a lot of attention on Peyton and Joe, we knew that guys like Nick Bruder and Jacob Walczak and Jake Spaeth, we have other guys who can do things as well and they showed that tonight.”
Bruder added 11 points to round out Chi-Hi’s four scorers in double digits. The win marked a major improvement from last year, when the Cards dropped both their outings against Memorial by a double digit deficit.
For the Old Abes, Boser did what he usually does. He orchestrated the Memorial offense from the post, dishing the ball to cutting teammates and shimmying around Chi-Hi defenders for buckets.
“Tonight I thought he did a good job of drawing double teams and kicking out to teammates,” Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. “We were playing around him a little bit and he has a high basketball IQ so he understands how to play the game. I think that’s part of who he is.”
Boser finished with a game-high 25 points despite being forced to sit for three minutes with four fouls midway through the second half.
The loss marked three straight for Memorial, who fell in back-to-back games at the WBY Shootout just after Christmas. Now Brieske said he’ll have to do some searching to get things back on track for his squad.
“It just feels like we are missing one piece right now,” Brieske said. “We have a team that is full of veterans and we’re getting good contributions, but we’re missing one or two possessions here and there. So it’ll be a little bit of a soul search and watching tape and trying to find that right combination to finish games.”
The Old Abes will have a chance to bounce back on Tuesday when they head to Onalaska for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.
For the Cardinals, it’ll be one last road game in Marshfield at 7:15 p.m. on Monday before their seven-game trip comes to an end.
Chippewa Falls 69, Eau Claire Memorial 67
Chippewa Falls: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 14, Joe Reuter 19, Jake Spaeth 3, Nick Bruder 11, Jacob Walczak 19, Mason Monarski 3.
Eau Claire Memorial: Mekhi Shaw 9, Altherelle Robbins 9, Ethan Van Grunsven 7, Tanner Linduski 15, Caden Boser 25, Devin Butler 2.
3-pointers: Chippewa Falls 6 (Rogers-Schmidt, Reuter 2, Spaeth, Walczak 2, Monarski), Eau Claire Memorial Shaw, Robbins, Van Grunsven 2, Linduski 4.
Halftime: Chippewa Falls 39-37.