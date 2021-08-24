Being captain wasn’t just a title for Ryder Woodworth. It was a way of life.
So much so that it became part of his nickname.
“We always called him ‘Captain Ryder,’” said Jared Nunez, his former teammate on the Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team. “It was very rare for us to just say Ryder because he was always a leader. If one of us was sad, he would always come up and just, hit us, push us, like a big brother. He’s Captain Ryder.”
Woodworth, who graduated from Eau Claire Memorial last spring, died in a car accident last week. He was 19.
The No. 12, Woodworth’s number, was displayed alongside his initials on the fence right beside the Memorial bench Tuesday during the team’s first game of the season. His digits were also featured on the team’s roster, though no one is wearing 12 this year. The info next to the number was blank, a reminder of a life wiped out too soon.
Another reminder adorned every player’s arm. Black bands, which typically signify captain status, are being worn by all the Old Abes this fall.
Both Memorial and their season-opening opponent, D.C. Everest, gathered together for a minute of silence at the center of the field prior to opening kickoff. And Memorial got the result Woodworth would hope for, a smooth 5-1 victory.
“He’s our brother,” Nunez said. “It was tough for us. The moment of silence, it hit me deep. I’ve been playing with Ryder for four years, since my freshman year, and he always treated me like a brother. That’s what brothers do for each other. We did that for Ryder, we got the win for Ryder and we’re going to play for Ryder. We’re playing for Ryder this season.”
Woodworth has been honored since news of the accident was first made public. A GoFundMe was created by one of his former teammates, Ethan Pawlak, which raised $18,197 to help the family with funeral expenses. Cherished memories of a friend were shared on social media.
“It’s very obvious in the compassion that the community has demonstrated toward Memorial soccer and Ryder what impact he made on this community,” Memorial coach David Kite said. “Not just as an Old Abe soccer player but also as an Old Abe and also just a young man in the community.”
Woodworth was set to start his collegiate soccer career at the Division III level this fall at UW-Superior. He was planning on heading up to Superior the day after the accident.
UW-Superior coach Joe Mooney never got to coach Woodworth, but he did get to know him well in the last year through the recruiting process. Woodworth was the last player to commit to Mooney’s 2021-22 class, thoughtfully weighing the pros and cons of a collection of collegiate opportunities. Through nearly weekly phone calls he got to discover positive trait after positive trait possessed by his potential future midfielder.
“He’s one of the most genuine young men that I’ve met in 14 years of coaching here,” Mooney told the Leader-Telegram last week. “If you could kind of make a list, everything you want your program to be about — hard work and grit and sincerity, honesty, authenticity — he literally checks every one of those boxes and he did it in a big way. You hate to project, but he’s a kid that I was saying to my assistant coaches and some of the other kids, he would have been a captain for us.”
The Yellowjackets also plan on honoring Woodworth throughout their season. Mooney has been discussing the best way to go about remembering him with current UW-Superior midfielder Alex Sulzer, a fellow Memorial graduate.
They’ll also have arm bands made and the No. 12 jersey will rest on their bench each game. There are potential plans for a tribute during UW-Superior’s game against UW-Eau Claire.
Most of the UW-Superior team never got to play with him, but he still left an impact in his brief interactions.
“All week long I’ve been getting emails and text messages from different people on campus who had met him just throughout his time on campus,” Mooney said. “Everybody just remembered this kid. It speaks to how special and unique of a kid that he was and just his presence around our campus community that everybody remembered him. For a kid that hadn’t even started school, hadn’t even moved into his dorm room yet, to have that kind of an impact on our campus, I think that speaks to just what an amazing young man that he was.”
The Old Abe players dealt with heavy hearts, but played on in honor of their late friend. And it was a stellar start, one displaying an attacking mindset Memorial is looking to take on this season. Nunez notched two goals and two assists in the contest, including a stellar free kick that curved around a D.C. Everest wall and back into the bottom left corner.
Mason Sherman scored the game’s first goal after Nunez found him in the box in the seventh minute, and another stellar pass from Nunez split two defenders and allowed sophomore Liam Junker to double the advantage.
“The pregame chat was pretty heavy, as you can imagine,” Kite said. “It was important that we showed well today for Ryder, and we will attempt to do that each game we play for him.”
Elijah Daniels rounded out the scoring for an Old Abe team that could walk off the pitch with their heads high.
“It was an emotional game, but we got the result for Ryder,” Nunez said. “That’s all we could ask for.”
Eau Claire Memorial 5, DC Everest 1
DCE 0 1 — 1
ECM 2 3 — 5
Goals: 1, Memorial, Mason Sherman (Jared Nunez), 7th minute; 2, Memorial, Liam Junker (Nunez), 32nd minute; 3, Memorial, Nunez (Ben Zumwalt), 47th minute; 4, Memorial, Nunez (FK), 53rd minute; 5, DC Everest, Ricky Jiang (Adin Schultz), 68th minute; 6, Memorial, Elijah Daniels (Lukas Olson), 80th minute. Shots: DC Everest 6, Memorial 17. Saves: Jacob Lorge (DC Everest) 11, Brody Luepke (Memorial) 4, Devan Barragan-Briseno (Memorial) 1. Records: DC Everest 0-1, Memorial 1-0.