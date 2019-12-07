The Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer staff already knew they had a talented and motivated squad heading into this season.
Then they added Lu Shi Xiong, and expectations were taken to a whole new level.
"We went into the season with plenty of anticipation and belief," Memorial coach David Kite said. "When Lu Shi came into the system, it became reiterated. That gave us a little more confidence."
Xiong, who spent the previous three seasons playing for Eau Claire North, transferred to Memorial following his family's move across town. He entered the Abes program with a serious resume, having earned an All-Big Rivers Conference first-team nod as a junior and an honorable mention selection as a sophomore.
The skilled midfielder said it was a difficult decision to leave the Husky program — he left friends and a team his father and uncles played for in years past — but it was a fruitful one. He helped Memorial go undefeated in Big Rivers play to earn a conference title and was a major factor in the Abes getting back to the state tournament in Milwaukee following a one-year absence. Individually, he edged Hudson's stellar forward Kolton Prater for the BRC's Player of the Year and earned a spot on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association all-state best of the rest team, one of only four players from the Big Rivers to earn the honor.
His stellar curtain call in unfamiliar colors ends with one more triumph: a selection as the Leader-Telegram all-area player of the year.
"I wouldn't say it was what I expected, but it was what I was hoping for," Xiong said about his strong senior season. "I'm honored to be able to play for this team."
Following his offseason move, Xiong joined a close-knit Memorial senior class that went through heartbreak last season, seeing their dreams of a second straight trip to Milwaukee dashed in the regional final in a 12-round shootout. Xiong was an outsider, even without accounting for him previously playing for the school's biggest rival.
But Xiong said the group was welcoming, and an early-season canoing trip gave him the opportunity to connect with his new teammates on a personal level.
"That helped me warm up to the team and let me get to know the players before I even got to play with them," Xiong said.
He needed to translate that comfort with his new teammates to their play on the field quickly considering his role. He was often the facilitator, carrying the ball up field and dishing it out to the rest of Memorial's talented offensive weapons. And while Memorial often rolled to conference victories, Xiong and the rest of the Abes were tested by tough non-con opponents from around the state and Minnesota to prepare for a postseason run.
"You can tell he’s an extremely cerebral kid, incredibly intelligent kid," Kite said. "It was such an easy fit for him to join us. It was seamless. You couldn't even tell that he'd been at a different school for three years."
At 5-foot-6, Xiong doesn't exactly have the look of a fearsome competitor. But as Kite put it, he plays twice his size once he gets on the field. In many instances, his stature actually worked to his advantage, helping him keep his balance while working through multiple defenders in the middle of the field. No other player in the area had the success rate he did while outnumbered.
"He can penetrate with the dribble and be creative up in the penalty box," said Xiong's former coach at North, Terry Albrecht. "He also has the ability to make very precise passes. He's got a great head for the game."
He wasn't just an offensive weapon either, as Kite commended his reliability on the defensive end as well. In practice, Kite said Xiong was a frequent example for others to follow, even if the young midfielder was modest when Kite singled him out.
"He probably is the most complete player I’ve coached," the veteran Abe boss said.
Xiong grew up watching his dad, Ker, and his uncles play. He then started getting in on the action once he hit middle school, and all the time put in with family paid off.
He notched 11 goals and five assists on the season for 27 points, including Memorial's lone goal in its state tournament semifinal matchup with Neenah. That game didn't end the way the Abes hoped, with the team falling 4-1 on a chilly November evening in Uihlein Park. But that doesn't take away the fond memories of the year, or the success that came with it.
"It's always been a dream to make it this far, to make it to state, to be conference player of the year," Xiong said. "It means a lot. ... I couldn't have done it without the team, too. They helped a lot."
Xiong said his soccer future is still up in the air. He hopes to play and has heard from Division III programs. If his competitive career in the sport is over, he's interested in attending UW-Madison.
No matter what, Xiong can rest easy knowing he made an impact on a Memorial program that's seen its fair share of stars through the years.
And after this season, and now has friends on both side of town.
"High school soccer, a lot of it is making friends and connections," Xiong said. "I'm glad to have met these guys."
Also on the all-area team:
Parker Bohman, forward, Rice Lake: The Warriors' leading scorer, Bohman finished with 27 goals and 10 assists. One of the top scorers in the Big Rivers, he notched points against every conference foe and goals against every team but Hudson. "His specialty was scoring off of headers, especially from corner kicks," Rice Lake coach Shawn Gilbert said.
Ben Kemp, forward, Rice Lake: Kemp was top five in the state among all divisions in assists, finishing with 29. His 55 points were second on the Warriors. "He has fantastic touch on services from free kicks, making any set play a scoring opportunity no matter where on the field it was," Gilbert said.
Jacob Peloquin, forward, Eau Claire Memorial: Peloquin led Eau Claire Memorial with 10 assists in addition to his 10 goals, slotting him second on the team in points. "Pelly was the glue, he made everyone work together," Kite said. "He connected the whole team together."
Luke Rosenberger, forward, Eau Claire Memorial: Rosenberger bested Peloquin by one point for the team lead in scoring, notching 31 points on 13 goals and five assists. "Luke has started for the Abes for three straight years," Kite said. "Very gifted, humble student."
Garrett Woodford, midfield, Eau Claire Memorial: Woodford finished second on the Abes in goals with 12 as a junior, including the eventual game winner in the sectional semifinal and two in the sectional final. "Woodford was the wild card, always produced something," Kite said. "Goals, goals and big goals."
Ryder Woodworth, midfield, Eau Claire Memorial: An All-Big Rivers second-team member, Woodworth notched five goals and three assists for the Abes. "Woodworth was the hard man, the ball winner, the engine," Kite said. "He usually determined how much possession we had."
Tyler Albrecht, defense, Eau Claire North: Albrecht was a second-team All-Big Rivers selection, the highest non-goalie selection for the Husky program. "He has just a great sense of the game from a defensive perspective," Terry Albrecht said.
Matt Gyorfi, defense, Eau Claire Memorial: An honorable mention All-Big Rivers selection, Gyorfi was a steadying presence as a junior on the Abes' back line. "Gyorfi played tight on all forward lines, set the tempo," Kite said.
Logan Junker, defense, Eau Claire Memorial: The Old Abes captain and a candidate for the Big Rivers defender of the year, Junker joined Xiong as a member of the WSCA all-state best of the rest list. "Junker played a captain's role all season, stuffing forwards and organizing," Kite said.
Ayden White, goalie, Eau Claire North: The anchor of the Huskies, White was frequently tested and known for coming up with acrobatic saves. "You don't come across a talent like Ayden has very often," Albrecht said. "He plays extremely smart and agressive, what you need to do as a goalie. For our program, without Ayden White, it's very difficult to keep yourself in games."
Honorable mention: Shane Drazkowski, Menomonie; Jack Echternach, North; Louis Larson, Rice Lake; Jared Nunez, Memorial; Kyle Siddons, Chippewa Falls.