The regular season did not end the way the Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer team would have liked.
The Old Abes were in a neck-and-neck race with Hudson right down to the final weeks of the campaign, at points posting up on the inside track. But a tight 2-1 loss to the Raiders in the head-to-head matchup on Oct. 5 gave Hudson the upper hand to secure the Big Rivers crown. Memorial then went on to draw New Richmond 0-0 in its penultimate conference match.
But now, the playoffs have arrived and the team has a clean slate. The Old Abes have refocused, made slight adjustments to the formation and tested themselves with a pair of late-season trips to face top-tier programs.
And they know if they take care of business, odds are they'll get another shot at Hudson.
"Obviously we take things one game at a time," Memorial captain Jared Nunez said. "But Hudson, that's what we're looking forward to."
Memorial's postseason journey started on a high note Tuesday afternoon, with the Old Abes breezing to a 6-0 home victory against Marshfield. The Abes, seeded second in their sectional, got goals from six different players to advance to a Saturday matchup against Superior.
"It was a good win," Nunez said. "Every win in the playoffs is an important win. The boys really proved it doesn't matter how good you are. If you want it more, you're going to deserve it."
Daken Welch opened the scoring in the fourth minute, a goal that was originally called off on a hand ball but allowed by the referee crew after further deliberation. By the end of the first half the Abes were up 3-0 thanks to nifty plays from Gabriel Smith and Nunez. Smith took a pass in the box and immediately tapped the ball past the Tiger keeper while facing contact. Nunez danced through Marshfield defenders to the left corner of the box before firing off a shot back to the right.
Adding on in the second half were Mason Sherman, Joey Moua and Liam Junker. Brody Luepke and Enrique Torres combined for the clean sheet.
"It was a nice performance," Memorial coach David Kite said. "With the starters in we scored some nice goals, kind of got our playoff feel."
That playoff feel is new to a lot of this roster, even with seniors making up nearly half of the starting lineup. Memorial sat out last fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, instead opting to partake in an alternative period in the spring. A postseason was offered in the alternative fall, but Kite said it simply did not have the same feel.
Eau Claire Memorial was eliminated in the first round by Stevens Point as part of the unusually timed season.
"It's definitely playoff fever again," Kite said. "The alternate spring and last fall, it wasn't the same feeling as previous playoffs. I think we were just happy to be playing. This year, it is back to normal again. There is an excitement around the state."
There are a handful of players left from the squad that made it to Milwaukee for the state tournament two years ago, Nunez among them. They are looking for a repeat in their first true playoff since.
"I've been here 17 years, and there's something special about Memorial in the playoffs," Kite said.
Memorial's road back to state likely goes through Hudson, the No. 1 seed in the Abes' half of Sectional No. 1. Hudson advanced Tuesday with a 9-0 victory against Eau Claire North.
There's reason to be optimistic considering Memorial played the Raiders to a draw in the teams' first meeting and was in a 1-1 tie in the rematch up until a late goal. A third meeting would certainly have the highest stakes of them all.
"Playoff run is the most important," Nunez said. "It was disappointing we couldn't beat Hudson in Hudson for the conference title, but there's always second chances. And I'm ready."
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Marshfield 0
Marsh;0;0;—;0
ECM;3;3;—;6
Goals: 1, Memorial, Daken Welch, 4th minute; 2, Memorial, Gabriel Smith (Jared Nunez), 14th minute; 3, Memorial, Nunez (Liam Junker), 37th minute; 4, Memorial, Mason Sherman (Wesley Paul), 44th minute; 5, Memorial, Joey Moua (Charles Funk), 60th minute; 6, Memorial, Liam Junker (PK), 67th minute. Shots: Marshfield 1, Memorial 16. Saves: Enrique Torres (Memorial) 1.