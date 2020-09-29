CHIPPEWA FALLS — Rice Lake boys soccer is shooting for a second straight trip to the state tournament. The question is, will there be a state event to compete in at all?
The Warriors, who advanced to the Division 3 state semifinals last season, bested Chippewa Falls 5-2 Tuesday night at Chi-Hi thanks largely to a pair of goals each from Jake Engebritson and Edgar Sanchez. The win was the first for the team in the early stages of an unusual season, with the Big Rivers opting to not keep track of standings and the state tournament’s fate up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We try not to talk about it,” Rice Lake coach Shawn Gilbert said, “other than with the COVID stuff, telling those guys, ‘Make sure you’re masking,’ just so we don’t have an outbreak and that would ruin our playoff chances. ... We’re trying not to look at it, because maybe (it will be played), maybe not.”
But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t slip into members of the squad’s minds, especially those who went down to Milwaukee last year.
Rice Lake graduated some key pieces from that 2019 group, including All-Big Rivers first team selection Parker Bowman and second team selections Louis Larson and Ben Kemp. But Engebritson, who scored 17 goals last year, and Sanchez both displayed an ability to step into large roles against the Cardinals. Goalie Zach Holmstrom is also back, in his third year manning the cage for the program.
“We’ve got a lot of players from the team that went down to state last year,” Rice Lake forward Kolbjorn Ahlberg said. “And we’ve got a lot of new people coming up, so we’ve just got to groom them. I feel like we can make another state run.”
Ahlberg started the Rice Lake scoring Tuesday, firing home a penalty kick in the 15th minute after Chippewa Falls was called for a hand ball in the box. Five minutes later, Sanchez kicked a bullet from the 10-yard line on Dorais Field that went right into the top left corner of the net.
Engebritson finished off a long free kick from Ethan Peterson by tapping in a goal in the box in the 38th minute before Sanchez scored his second on another seeing-eye shot. This time he fired a rainbow shot from deep that just went over the outstretched hand of Chippewa Falls goalie Steel Brooke in the 51st.
“Their keeper likes to play out,” Gilbert said. “He’s done that for years. We’re like, ‘If we can catch him once or twice,’ and Edgar was able to, so that worked out well for him.”
Engebritson rounded out the Rice Lake scoring with the game’s final goal in the 79th minute, weaving through defenders to get an open look on net.
On the opposing side of the pitch, Chippewa Falls showed definite promise in the second half. The Cardinals controlled possession for large chunks of time, especially the first 15 minutes after the break. After a pair of solid chances, Gubgnit Mason finally got the Cardinals on the board when he was able to head home a cross from Jordan Simonson in the 58th minute to cut the lead to 4-1. Two minutes later, Ethan Towbridge shot a dribbler that beat the diving Holmstrom.
Chippewa Falls coach Al Ali has seen those spurts of success this year, even against Big Rivers power Hudson. Now he and the Cardinals are focusing on eliminating the lulls, which they’ve traditionally dealt with in second halves but faced Tuesday in the first.
“I think we outplayed them in the second half for the most part,” Ali said. “We’re still a relatively young team. The core of our group are juniors and sophomores. We’re working on building toward the style that we want. We came out flat and they punished us for that, so credit to them. ... The big message after the game is that we can’t keep playing 45 minutes. We have to play 90.”
As for Rice Lake, no one knows if the team is playing for the postseason with a WIAA announcement yet to come. But the Warriors of course have to compete like the playoffs are coming.
“Every game, it’s play a hard 90 (minutes),” Gilbert said. “That’s what carries you into those long playoff runs.”
Rice Lake 5, Chippewa Falls 2
Rice Lake 3 2 — 5
Chippewa Falls 0 2 — 2
Goals: 1, Rice Lake, Kolbjorn Ahlberg (PK), 15th minute; 2, Rice Lake, Edgar Sanchez, 20th minute; 3, Rice Lake, Jake Engebritson (Ethan Peterson), 38th minute; 4, Rice Lake, Sanchez (Engebritson), 51st minute; 5, Chippewa Falls, Gubgnit Mason (Jordan Simonson), 58th minute; 6, Chippewa Falls, Ethan Trowbridge, 60th minute; 7, Rice Lake, Engebritson (Sanchez), 79th minute. Shots: Rice Lake 13, Chippewa Falls 16. Saves: Zach Holmstrom (Rice Lake) 10, Steel Brooks (Chippewa Falls) 8.