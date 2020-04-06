For the first time in Eau Claire history, local boys soccer players can choose to stay home to continue their careers at the collegiate level.
UW-Eau Claire announced the addition of men’s soccer along with baseball and women’s lacrosse on Oct. 28. In March, the athletic program introduced a head coach with local ties, Hudson native Casey Holm, and he mentioned his already established relationships in the area right away in his introductory press conference.
“The club scene in the Twin Cities, a lot of kids come from Eau Claire and play for us,” Holm said. “So I’m very, very excited about the potential of the kids here. I know my current club team, there are kids from Eau Claire. So having those connections and bridging that gap is very exciting.”
That’s also exciting for local prep coaches and players.
“It brings a lot more exposure and a bit more respect,” Eau Claire Memorial boys soccer coach David Kite said about UWEC’s men’s soccer addition. “We have a lot of kids that want to study around here and stay around here. They like where they grow up. Now soccer kids can maybe play ball around here.”
Holm comes from a recruiting background, previously serving as a recruiting coordinator while an assistant at the University of St. Thomas. He’s also worked closely with high school players both local and otherwise, having been the head coach at North St. Paul from 2007 to 2017 and serving in various roles with the Hudson Soccer Club and St. Croix Soccer Club.
“He’s aware of our guys,” veteran Hudson soccer coach Steve Sollom said. “He’s helped us coach in the past. Even at North St. Paul, we played them every year. … I think it’s going to be great for more local kids to get recognized.”
Holm certainly won’t limit himself to the Chippewa Valley; He also identified Kansas City, Chicago and Texas as places he has connections to in addition to the Twin Cities at his introductory press conference. But he has to fill a whole roster as he starts up a brand new program, and there are sure to be some interested players right in his backyard.
“We’ve got to fill 28 kids and those 28 kids are going to be Blugolds through and through,” Holm said. “They’re going to work extremely hard, they’re going to be passionate about the game and they are going to give back to the community.”
And there’s talent here to pick from, too. Kite said four graduating seniors are going on to play college soccer this year from an Old Abes squad that made the state tournament. Five jumped to the next level last year.
UW-Eau Claire is the third full-time WIAC member to sponsor men’s soccer, joining UW-Whitewater and UW-Platteville. There are 16 Division III programs in the state and some relatively close by in Minnesota, but only two in the northwestern part of the Wisconsin, UW-Superior and Northland.
That makes the Blugolds a natural choice for talented locals.
But providing a collegiate option for Chippewa Valley players isn’t the only benefit of a program sprouting in the area. Holm mentioned getting future Blugold players involved with prep programs, helping grow the sport and work closely with athletes at a grassroots level.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am for them to be a part of the high school programs as well as the club scene,” Holm said.
Just having high level soccer to watch up close can also have lasting effects on a young player, too. Sollom has seen that thanks to Hudson’s proximity to Minnesota, allowing his Raiders players to easily cross the river to watch college soccer. Eau Claire girls soccer players have enjoyed that luxury before with the Blugolds’ women’s team.
“The Eau Claires, the Menomonies, Chippewa Falls, those kids there are going to have something where they can go watch higher level soccer and it will improve their game tremendously, just watching,” Sollom said.
“I can imagine all my boys sitting together at a night game and this would make a big impact on their high school careers,” Kite said.
UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer will begin play in the fall of 2021, perhaps kicking off a new era of the sport in the greater area.
“Just to have a squad of elite soccer players, students in the town, will improve all aspects of soccer here,” Kite said. “Those kids will become role models for the younger kids and then the enthusiasm at learning will develop from that.”