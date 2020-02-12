When the Eau Claire Alliance boys swim and dive team left the Big Rivers conference championship last Saturday in Menomonie, they knew that they had done something special.
They set six pool records, including one conference record, and dominated the competition to finish first by 71.5 points over second-place Hudson.
It was an incredible victory that avenged last year’s loss to the Raiders, which had snapped a 35 year streak of Eau Claire schools winning the Big Rivers swimming and diving championship. And yet, something seemed off.
“All of us kind of thought that was too small a margin for us,” senior Tyler Ries said. “We took it with a grain of salt.”
They won all three relays and head coach Dylan Leonard was puzzled.
“I looked at the results, I didn’t look at the exact points, but I looked at where the other teams placed and I realized it was incorrect,” he said. “Something was wrong.”
Finally on Monday the official results came in. Eau Claire didn’t score 605.5 points, it actually scored 701.5 points, beating Hudson by 167.5 points.
“It was definitely a shock,” senior Jack Merkatoris said. “We thought something was slightly wrong with the score, but it was a shock that we beat them by that much.”
When Leonard told them on Monday at Eau Claire Memorial, the boys erupted in a cheer, according to Sam Hower.
“It was really thrilling,” he said with a smile. “We’ve got some howlers.”
The dominance showed just how special this year’s Alliance team really is. They have some of the best local talent, but it’s their depth that goes 32 entries deep that allows them to truly dominate.
“We can go at you consistently,” Leonard said. “We can come at you left, right, left, right, just keep jabbing at you. We might not have that one knockout, but we can knock you out with a lot of little ones and that adds up after time.”
But now things are about to change. The Alliance’s top-end talent is going to be tested as that depth is cut down to 18 entries and the boys turn their attention toward sectionals, where Hudson is once again expected to be their toughest competition. Last year the Raiders edged Eau Claire 399 to 374.5 in Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, and the boys are expecting another tight competition.
“We still think we’re going to win, but it’s going to be a lot closer,” Merkatoris said. “We’re going to be fighting for every point out there.”
The key for the boys will be staying calm, Hower said. They’re going to be swimming in Hudson’s home pool, which could give the Raiders' swimmers a slight advantage.
“The blocks can change and the walls can change, but it’s still a 24-yard pool,” Ries said.
Yet after last week’s incredible showing, the boys are confident. Hudson should be an admirable foe with fewer entries, but Eau Claire’s boys have their eyes on winning the sectional and heading to Madison the following weekend.
“I think we can send the majority of our sectionals team down there and we can get top five down there,” Hower said.
The swimming sectional will start at 1 p.m. in Hudson, with doors opening at 10 a.m. Diving is on Friday at 5 p.m.
Regardless of how things go this year, last weekend's showing suggests Eau Claire swimming has the depth to compete for many years to come.