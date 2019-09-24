CADOTT — Bailey Peterson did her best impression of Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon at the 51st Cadott Cross Country Invite at Whispering Pines.
The Augusta sophomore led from start to finish and it wasn’t particularly close, capturing first place by 30 seconds with a time of 21:10.7.
“It was a good race,” a humble and exhausted Peterson said.
Running with such a massive lead can be tough for a racer because there is nobody around to make you speed up.
“It’s kind of hard to set a pace for yourself,” Augusta cross country coach Zach Lee said. “When you have someone of equal talent, you’re kind of pushing and jockeying back and forth and that kind of pushes the time faster.”
It was Peterson’s first meet title this season after taking home two second place finishes and a third place finish earlier this year.
Watching her dominate the competition set the tone for the rest of the afternoon for Augusta, according to senior Jacob Engstrom who ran on the boys side.
The Augusta boys did what they’ve done so many times this season, finishing grouped together among the top 10 finishers.
Senior Aaron Dorf led the way for the Beavers, taking the fourth place spot with a time of 18:32.5, just edging out Will Prihoda of Marathon in a sprint to the finish.
Augusta’s Dalton Robinson and Engstrom followed in sixth and seventh place respectively with times of 18:37.9 and 18:39.3.
Having this elite threesome is unusual for the Beavers, who haven’t had so many stars in recent years.
“In the past we were normally stretched out,” Dorf said. “I think our competitive nature between us three just makes us want to beat each other."
Dorf is the leader of the group, both on and off the course.
“I compare him to a hammer,” Lee said. “When it comes to athletics, he’s very competitive.”
Anytime his teammates get near him, he’ll turn on his jets and speed up for an extra boost.
“He doesn’t let you pass him,” Robinson said. “It’s kind of a challenge.”
Robinson is the baby of the group. A sophomore, he’s really improved over the course of the season and has a bright future ahead of him, according to Lee.
“Dalton can surprise some people,” Lee said. “I think he has really pushed Aaron this year.”
His time likely would have been faster if not for a cold that he said he’s been battling lately. He said he vomited earlier in the day and was only able to keep down some rice prior to the race.
The other senior, Engstrom, brings a vocal leadership to the team out on the course. He’ll chat with his teammates throughout the race, telling them where they are and how they’re doing along with a few words of encouragement.
“Jacob is kind of the cool cat of the bunch,” Lee said. “He’s competitive and he’ll get psyched up when the moment asks for it, but he’s kind of level headed.”
The Beavers are hoping to have Andrew Perkovich as an integral part of their team later on in the season.
Perkovich is using cross country as a way to stay in shape for the upcoming basketball season and has only raced twice this season, but Lee thinks he can finish within Augusta’s top five and help improve the team’s overall points scored.
“I’ve been kind of saving him,” Lee said.
Kyle Shult and Drew Jacobs rounded out Augusta’s top five on the boys side. The group took second place on the day with 87 points, trailing Marathon who scored 67.
The race’s top finisher was McDonell’s Dan Anderson who recorded a time of 17:33.7. Neillsville-Granton’s Taytor Lowry and Peter Weir took second and third respectively.
On the girls side, Augusta finished in third place as a team with 98 points, behind Marathon and Colby-Abbotsford with 45 and 73 points respectively.