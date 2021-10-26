BARRON — Fran Peterson could barely see as she reached the final 1,000 meters. The junior Barron runner stumbled to the finish line. Except, wait, that wasn’t the right finish line.
She tried her best to recollect herself and find her way, and once she did, she collapsed after completing her race.
“I was not able to get up from the ground for about 45 minutes,” Peterson said. “Opening my eyes, walking, everything just hurt.”
That finish to Peterson’s cross country trek about a month ago in Rice Lake was perhaps the most dramatic sign that something was off for the stellar distance runner. It also served as a catalyst for Peterson’s diagnosis of anemia and an iron deficiency, as well as the revival of her season. Backed by a positive mindset, Peterson walked away from that same Rice Lake course last weekend a sectional champion.
“It definitely was hard, race after race not going well,” Peterson said Tuesday. “I just kind of held on to that, ‘I can do this. It will all get better. I know what I’m capable of.’”
Issues started cropping up for Peterson last winter. She noticed her recovery time after cross-country skiing races began to extend. She didn’t feel herself for about a day after competing as she dealt with headaches and an overwhelming desire to stay in bed. When spring rolled around and track kicked off, she faced dizziness during extended workouts.
“We just kind of thought it was an electrolyte (issue), a lack of those, or just fatigue from being in the cold,” Peterson said.
It began to affect her times this fall when she took on courses far longer than the 800-meter and mile races she took part in during the track season. The dizziness became more prevalent.
“I was just not used to feeling like that after running,” Peterson said. “Typically you can finish a race, maybe you take a couple minutes to catch your breath, but then nothing really hurts too much after that. You’ll have sore muscles, that’s to be expected, but you shouldn’t be at a point where you can’t see or move.”
Peterson’s track coach at Barron, Jessica Gravesen-Seis, commends Peterson’s mindfulness. Any roadblocks weren’t due to a lack of preparation.
“She is one of the best athletes I have ever had in terms of actually sticking to her training,” Gravesen-Seis said. “She is very serious about it and she’s very serious about making race plans before every race. She really thinks it through. She prepares herself mentally for every race.”
Peterson maintained that mindset even after the race at Rice Lake, wondering if she simply went too hard at the start. But when she dealt with poor results a race later at Barron’s home meet, she dashed that theory. Peterson went in for blood work, where she was diagnosed with anemia and severe iron deficiency.
Neither is uncommon for distance runners. A 2017 study found anemia, a condition in which you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry needed oxygen to your body’s tissues, in 87.5% of triathletes and 31.3% of runners. A 2008 study found iron deficiency anemia in 35% of female distance runners. Peterson was aware of the risk, coming from a family of runners, and did her best to combat it. But still, to her surprise, she faced that hurdle. It began to drag down an activity she’d actively trained to do since she was an elementary schooler.
“The week that I had had the trouble at Rice Lake, we had a meet two days later,” Peterson said. “I remember shaking, terrified before the start of the race because I was like, ‘Is this going to feel good?’”
Thankfully, Peterson’s treatment is simple. She’s taking iron pills now and that’s helped her run like she remembered she could.
“Her training just got right back on its old trajectory as soon as she got all of her stuff back into balance,” Gravesen-Seis said.
Peterson entered Saturday’s Division 2 sectional race with high hopes, knowing she’d fared well in past races against her strongest competition, Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich and Rice Lake’s Alexi MacDonald. But even she didn’t expect the eventual outcome, a personal best finish with a time of 18:52.16. That gave her a 24-second advantage on the second-placed Ulrich.
“Finishing the race Saturday, I was just so excited,” Peterson said. “For the first time in a bit, I was able to just love what I was doing while I was doing it. That’s just something that I appreciate so much with the sport.”
Peterson is making her third appearance at state cross country and has the pedigree to hang with the best Wisconsin has to offer. She finished 10th among Division 2 competitors last fall in Colby.
Competition begins at Wisconsin Rapids’ Ridges Golf Course at noon Saturday. Peterson will run in the D2 girls race at 1:45 p.m. And she’ll do it at full strength.
“I am so happy that my parents were so good about helping me figure out what it was and bringing me in because we really found out at the perfect time,” Peterson said. “Now I am good to go for state and I was good to go for sectionals.”