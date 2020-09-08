ALTOONA — Altoona hit the field for football practice on Tuesday just like most other teams in the Chippewa Valley. The Railroaders ran through stretches and drills at OakLeaf Stadium on a chilly autumn day that just screamed football.
But, unlike most other teams, the Rails are still not sure they'll be playing any games this fall.
"I don't know what's going to happen," Altoona lineman Craig Ervin said.
Altoona, one of seven WIAA-sanctioned high schools in Eau Claire County, is following the Eau Claire City-County Health Department guidelines as the district returns to athletic competition. Among the health department recommendations, in addition to limits on crowds, is maintaining six feet of distance between households at all times. For now, that stipulation has limited the WIAA-deemed high risk sports at Altoona — football, volleyball and boys soccer — to just practicing.
When that will change is unknown.
"What's going through my mind is will we still get many games?" said Marsten Salsbury, who plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Rails. "How will my junior season end overall?"
The Eau Claire County health order is updated every two weeks, with the current order running through Sept. 17. And while the Rails are unsure if regulations will change in time for their scheduled season opener at Osceola on Oct. 2, they are preparing like they will.
"When we walk out on the field, every single time it's, 'We have a game in October,'" Salsbury said. "We've got to be ready for the October games to be coming, and if we think that they're not going to come and they do, then we're not going to be ready."
That was the message Altoona head coach Chad Hanson stressed to his players before they left the school and walked to the field, donning helmets equipped with plastic face shields to mitigate the risk of loose saliva particles during the coronavirus pandemic. In a year full of curveballs, he and his staff need to keep players on track.
"It's our job as coaches this year more than ever before to make sure that we keep motivating the kids," Hanson said.
The uncertainty affects more than just the psyche of his roster, but the team's schedule too.
Altoona was set to move to the Coulee Conference this season as part of a state-wide football restructuring effort, but the conference is not playing league games this year due to half its members opting for the newly formed alternative spring period. Hanson said the Coulee schools that are playing in the fall have decided to compete against teams closer to La Crosse, the geographic center of the league.
That creates a scheduling issue for Altoona. Most other conferences are going ahead with football in the fall, and with the schedule cut to seven weeks, teams can fill up their entire slate with just conference foes. Right now, the Railroaders have four games scheduled and they are looking for one or two more.
Altoona athletic director Elissa Upward told the Leader-Telegram last week the school's high-risk sports teams wouldn't be able to play at home or outside of Eau Claire County under the current health order.
If the order is altered and the Rails do play, they'll get a chance to build in Hanson's second year at the helm and accrue valuable experience for a roster that currently includes just one senior.
"Everything we do right now is totally for 2021," Hanson said. "Our one senior is awesome. He has stepped up and said, 'I will do my job to make sure those guys are ready to go.' Ultimately in that situation, if we do have that success, he gets the credit for it because he's taking on that role this year.
"With everything so unique this year, it's really playing for us."
Altoona players kept space between each other during drills Tuesday to stay in line with the county health order. The Rails thankfully can pass and hand off the ball now, something they weren't able to do during the team's summer contact days.
In addition to the face shields, helmets were marked with each players’ initials to make sure no one accidentally puts on the wrong one. The coaching staff all donned masks as they detailed instructions on the team’s first day of work.
Even if it's just practice, and a restricted one at that, Tuesday marked a step closer to normalcy for Altoona's student-athletes.
"The summer break was nice, but after a while it kind of got boring," Ervin said.