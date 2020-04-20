The calls from coaches haven’t slowed down often this month for Eau Claire Memorial’s Grant Gerber.
One of the few perks of the current remote learning setup is he has more time and flexibility to take them.
“It’s actually been nice to be able to sit down and text everyone back,” the junior said. “With playing three sports, it’s kind of hard to keep everyone in the loop with what I’m doing. Trying to build a relationship is a big thing with all of these coaches.”
Gerber, a star defensive lineman for the Old Abes, has picked up his first five offers in the last month, kicking off with Minnesota Duluth on March 28. Four more Division II schools have joined the list since, all from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference: Upper Iowa, Southwest Minnesota State, Bemidji State and Winona State.
“I knew it would be kind of a snowball effect,” Gerber said. “It’s been nice.”
He’s been happy with the interest thus far, but just like any highly competitive high school athlete, he’s waiting to see if a Division I offer is in the cards.
“That’s really my true goal,” Gerber admitted. “So the grind doesn’t stop.”
An all-state honorable mention and first team All-Northwest selection, Gerber recorded five sacks, 51 tackles and six tackles for loss in the fall. He was voted a team captain, an accomplishment Memorial coach Mike Sinz said is near unheard of for a non-senior at a school the size of Memorial.
“He is one of the most well-respected players, not just on the field but in the classroom too,” Sinz said.
Gerber’s intelligence on the field led to Sinz and the Memorial staff tinkering with his role this season. Instead of keeping him in one position on the line, the Abes slid him around the defense to keep opposing offenses on their toes. He spent time at both linebacker and defensive tackle in addition to his traditional edge duties.
“He just understood the game more, he’d been there, done that,” Sinz said. “Teams wouldn’t really know where he’d line up at every series or even every play.”
His versatility helped the Abes earn a playoff berth and gave Gerber a skillset college coaches have appreciated so far in his recruiting process.
“A lot of these teams have 4-3 defenses with sometimes that fourth lineman being able to stand up,” Gerber said. “Third down and long, obvious pass situations, they’ll stand that guy up to have a more true pass rush.”
At this point Gerber is a bit of a veteran of the recruiting game, including interactions with multiple Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision programs. He made his first visit to the University of Wisconsin in September of 2018, went to junior days at Nebraska and North Dakota State, was invited to a junior day at Northern Illinois and has taken game-day visits to Iowa, South Dakota State, North Dakota State and with the Badgers.
“It’s definitely been a blessing to start early for me,” Gerber said. “Even with the offers coming in later than they normally would have, I still feel like I have the jump start on everybody.”
With all the contact, it’s understandable there’s hope of a DI offer in the near future.
“I feel like it’s within grasp,” Gerber said. “I think it’s a matter of time before those start coming in. Usually with those DI programs I’ve got to take a camp or something and prove I can play and I’m tough enough to be a DI level football player. With all that stuff being canceled, it will be interesting to see if they’ll just go and offer me or if they’ll just wait and may not offer me or it will be an end of the season type deal after my senior year.”
Because of course, the coronavirus pandemic is having an impact on recruiting just like it is on actual games. Like Gerber said, the odds he can go to any camps this summer seem slim. Any visits are limited to the virtual realm, like the digital junior day he took recently with Minnesota State Moorhead.
For players, strong game film could be more important than ever. Thankfully, the 6-foot-3 Gerber has already made an impact entering his final prep season.
“He’s got a high motor, plays hard every single play,” Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda said. “You’d be hard-pressed to find any plays on film where he takes a break, and I love those kinds of athletes. He goes all out.”
Gerber will hopefully have a whole senior season, barring the pandemic’s impacts lasting into the fall, to continue to impress and garner more attention. He’s focusing on his lateral quickness in the offseason as much as he can with the current pandemic restrictions.
“If I want to start pulling in these DI offers, it’s huge,” Gerber said. “Let’s just use Wisconsin for an example. You’ve got Zack Baun, who is in the draft now. If I can get my speed to look somewhat similar to what Zack Baun’s senior year looks like when he was a high school prospect, that would be very important for me to get where I want to go.”