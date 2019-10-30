BALDWIN — This was the season Baldwin-Woodville head coach Dan Keefer had been waiting for.
Last season was supposed to be the Blackhawks’ breakout season, but injuries ravaged the team and ruined any hopes of a playoff appearance.
This year, however, everything is different. The Blackhawks are 8-2 and after winning the Middle Border Conference, they entered the Division 4 playoffs as a No. 2 seed.
It started with getting healthy and getting Tyler Rudd and Austin Hanson back on the field.
At 6-foot-4, 214 pounds, it’s clear why Rudd earned all-conference honors as an offensive lineman. He’s imposing and physical and should have been a star for the Blackhawks years ago. That was the plan before a pair of broken ankles during his freshman football season and sophomore basketball season almost derailed his entire athletic career.
“I got in a bad place with sports,” Rudd said. “It was tough for a while. All my friends were out here and not being able to be out there with my friends and play, that was a big hobby for me, so it was a big part of my day that was gone.”
His rehab was so long and tough that he said he thought his ankles would never recover and he wouldn’t be able to return to the football field again.
But he fought back, kept spending hours in the gym, training to get to the place he always wanted to be, and this season it’s shown on the field.
For Hanson, a senior receiver and defensive back, last year was a write-off due to a back injury he sustained during a game against Osecola in his sophomore season.
“My back had missing pieces to it,” he said. “It got all disjointed and ever since then I’ve always had this bad back ache.”
He went to get it checked out by a doctor and was diagnosed with degenerative disc disease, a common spinal issue that people often don’t even realize they have.
Hanson said he thought long and hard about returning for his junior season, but ultimately decided his pain was too great and it wasn’t worth the risk of another serious injury.
“It was hard,” he said. “But I went to every game and watched the guys and I learned a lot from being a fan and having a different perspective.”
That growth has showed up on the field where Hanson has turned into an all-conference defensive back while racking up 183 rushing yards and 148 receiving yards as a slot receiver.
“He means a lot on offense and defense,” quarterback Ross Roemhild said. “He runs hard on his jets and he’s a good route runner. On defense he’s a great tackler and sets the edge for us.”
Roemhild has been the other big difference maker for the Blackhawks this season.
A year ago he struggled for Baldwin-Woodville, tossing just six touchdowns with six interceptions and only 83.8 yards per game. But he learned from the season and decided to spend his summer working with a quarterback coach to improve his game.
Now, he’s a star for the Blackhawks. He threw 16 touchdowns this year with six interceptions and 118.7 yards per game. He’s increased his passer rating from 65.2 to 108.2 and has become a leader on the team.
“Ross is the heart and soul of our team,” Keefer said. “He’s worked so hard to get better. Year round, he’s an every day guy.”
Now the Blackhawks are counting on Roemhild to lead the way on Saturday when they host Wrightstown in Level 2 of the playoffs.
“We’re expecting a heck of a challenge,” Keefer said. “Wrightstown is a very big, physical bunch. It’s a little bit of contrasting styles, I feel like we’ll be a little faster and use more of the field, they’re going to try to smash it down your throat.”
The game will kickoff at 2 p.m. with the winner taking on either top-seeded Freedom or fifth-seeded Saint Croix Central.