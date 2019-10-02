Eau Claire North is building something on the football field.
It might not look that way in the record book or on the scoreboard, but if you take a deeper look it’s clear the Huskies are heading in the right direction.
Take Sammy Barby for example.
Through six games this season, Barby has rushed for 623 yards, more than any North running back since Nick Greenlund in 2015. He’s accounted for 42% of the Huskies offense this year, regularly biting off six-yard chunks out of opposing defenses.
“He’s talented, that’s why we give him the ball so many times,” quarterback Kyle Greenlund said.
Most impressively, he rushed for 142 yards against Menomonie, more than any other back has tallied against the Mustangs this year.
But despite all his on-the-field success, it’s what Barby does off the field, out of sight of the fans that makes him so important to North’s program.
“He’s played an integral role in the step we’ve taken this year,” North coach Andy Jarzynski said.
Barby spent last spring working with North’s track and field team trying to improve his speed and over the summer he said he put on pounds of muscle spending countless hours in the weight room.
“He makes sure he’s up with all his strength and conditioning so that he builds up all the muscle mass to be able to be competitive in this meat grinder of a conference,” Jarzynski said.
For Barby that hard work has directly correlated with his on-field performance.
“It makes me realize how much work I’ve put in over the past few years and the dedication it takes to get these numbers and successes,” he said. “I want to be able to teach the underclassmen that it takes time, dedication and effort. Those extra sets can mean a lot in games.”
Barby said he wants to work this summer with North’s next crop of running backs, the school’s two freshman stars Beau Simonson and James Jarzynski, to help to continue to build the program.
“I feel like it’s my job as a Husky athlete for football,” Barby said.
That’s the kind of leadership Coach Jarzynski has been looking for in his second year coaching North football.
North has seen its program’s numbers grow from a dismal 44 players at the end of last year all the way up to almost 60 boys this season, according to Jarzynski.
“Our numbers are up, the strength and conditioning numbers are up and I think we’re heading in the right direction,” Jarzynski said.
But along with those numbers, the program is going to need leadership from the upperclassmen to help develop the young boys just starting out in the program.
“It’s a multi-year process for us and the older kids are just getting in on the ground floor,” Jarzynski said. “(The upperclassmen) won’t necessarily be here if and when we get the benefits of turning it around. But they’ll have the claim of being that first and second rung of building that ladder out of the cellar.”
That’s why Barby and fellow senior Anthony Pogodzinski are trying to help the younger generation.
“It makes us feel like we’re building a legacy here with the underclassmen trying to win something for us after we’re gone,” Pogodzinski said.
The road back to Big Rivers title contention has and will continue to be a long and arduous one for the Huskies. Jarzynski knows it’s going to be tough, he couches his optimism with ‘ifs and whens.’ But in a few years, when North fans see Simonson and the younger Jarzynski breaking off big runs, Barby will deserve some of the credit for helping to set the foundation for North’s football future.