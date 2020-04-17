Blaze Todd was fully prepared to put his football career behind him at the start of the school year. A senior at Elk Mound, Todd was ready to move on to Chippewa Valley Technical College for its fire medic program in preparation for a career as a firefighter, following in the footsteps of his father.
“College football wasn’t even really on my mind,” Todd said. “I was just set on going to CVTC, get my job, start my life.”
Then came his breakout season. Todd ran amok for the Mounders in the fall, finishing second in the state with 33 touchdowns while rushing for 1,865 yards for a playoff-bound squad. He was named a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-state selection and was chosen for the WFCA’s Oshkosh-based summer All-Star Game.
Still, even after walking off the field after Elk Mound’s loss to St. Croix Falls in Level 1 of the playoffs, Todd said his football career was likely over. He was ready to move on to basketball and then baseball for Elk Mound before beginning his professional track.
But coaches started calling anyways.
“Coaches started noticing me, reaching out to me and trying to recruit,” Todd said. “I was thinking about it, but I was still on the fence. I was like, you know, I don’t really want to go to a four-year (college) but playing football again would be a lot of fun.”
With a bit of nudging from his parents, Todd said he spoke with multiple schools, including a handful from the WIAC like UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout. Coaches had to make a slightly different pitch than they’re used to. Not only did they have to sell Todd on their school being the best football fit for him, but that he should play college football at all.
“(My parents) wanted me to give it a try and not end up regretting it down the road, thinking back like, ‘What if I would have tried it?’” Todd said.
A visit to UW-River Falls helped bring a change of heart.
“It was surprising to me how nice of a facility and campus they have,” Todd said. “I never would have thought that’s a DIII college, that’s how nice the athletic facility is.”
On Feb. 3, just over three months after the Mounders’ season-closing game, he announced his commitment to UW-River Falls on Twitter.
It was an announcement that pleased Elk Mound coach Dave Lew, who complimented Todd for his humbleness and work ethic.
“We were hoping that he would go on to the next level because he definitely had the skills for it, he’s got the mindset,” Lew said. “And he loved football.”
With the Falcons, Todd found a situation where he didn’t have to give up his professional goals for a football path. He is still hoping to pursue a career in firefighting — with a name like Blaze, it seems destined. And with a four-year degree, his being in conservation, it will be possible to get into supervisory roles, like a chief or captain. He’ll only need to take a few extra classes to meet firefighting requirements.
Todd said one of the Falcon coaches also has connections to the River Falls City Fire Department, helping him get a foot in the door for volunteering.
The decision was the culmination of a dreamlike season for Todd, who stepped into the starting role following the graduation of 2018 Dunn-St. Croix offensive player of the year Brady Redwine and made sure the Mounders didn’t skip a beat.
“When he started to run the ball and have all this success, you could just see that confidence build in him and he wanted the ball, he continually wanted the ball,” Lew said. “The kids knew it, the fans knew it. They wanted to see Blaze with the ball.”
Todd should be wrapping up his prep sports career right now on the baseball diamond, where he earned second-team All-Dunn St. Croix pitching honors as a junior. He’s still lifting weights and doing a daily workout routine to stay prepared for the WIAA potentially giving spring sports the go ahead.
The spring season appears doubtful after Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order until May 26, although the WIAA has not called off competition yet. The governing body plans to discuss the status of the spring at its scheduled video conference meeting Tuesday.
“It stings for sure,” Todd said about the possibility of no spring sports. “I still have a little hope that maybe we could get a couple games in, maybe playoffs. For me, baseball is right behind football. I’ve been playing it since T-ball. ... I had a lot of high expectations for this year and our team was supposed to be really good. We would have been in the running for conference. For my senior year that I’ve been waiting for for so long to kind of get thrown away, or have the potential to be thrown away, is frustrating.”
Thankfully for Todd, a cancellation of the baseball season now won’t mean the end of his athletic career.