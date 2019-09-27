BLOOMER — Trailing to Cumberland in overtime, the Bloomer Blackhawks were down to their last chance. Three straight plays moved Bloomer back seven yards. So, on fourth-and-seventeen, quarterback Isaiah LaGesse rolled out, evaded the rush and hit Ethan Rothbauer at the sticks.
Rothbauer reached for the first down line and the Blackhawks celebrated. But the referees ruled him just inches short and Cumberland took over the celebration with a 34-28 victory in a crucial Heart O’North matchup Friday night in Bloomer.
Jack Martens played hero for the Beavers in overtime. He took the opening play of the extra period up the field for a 12-yard gain. Then, two plays later, he punched in the go-ahead score with an eight-yard run.
The Blackhawks had a chance to go ahead late in regulation. At the Cumberland 38, LaGesse hooked up with a leaping Leif Iverson to move the chains on a crucial fourth-and-five. But four plays later, the Blackhawks came up short at the 23-yard line, turning the ball over on downs with just minutes to go.
The Beavers rode their lineman-turned-running back Milan Monchilovich early and often. Wearing number 59, Monchilovich carried the ball for 102 yards on the night, including 73 first-half yards.
After a LaGesse interception in the second quarter set the Beavers up at the Bloomer 36, Monchilovich took over. He carried the ball five times for 20 yards on the drive, including a six-yard score to put Cumberland on the board.
Going for two to tie the game, Allen just missed a diving Martens to keep the game at 8-6 Bloomer.
Bloomer’s following drive stalled, and a short kick once again set the Beavers up with great field position, at the Bloomer 43. Two plays later, Allen pitched the ball to Martens on a jet sweep for a 24-yard gain. Three plays later, Allen rolled out right and threw a dart to the right pylon, hitting Martens for a seven-yard score to put the Beavers up 12-8.
Both teams exchanged third quarter scores with Cumberland taking a 20-14 lead on a 23-yard rush from Martens at the 5:01. The Blackhawks responded minutes later when Iverson punched in a five-yard score and caught the two-point try to give the Blackhawks a 22-20 lead.
In the fourth, the Blackhawks methodically moved the ball down the field biting off short yardage gains with their vaunted rushing attack. Carter Rubenzer gave Bloomer a 28-20 lead with 8:42, but the Blackhawks couldn’t convert the crucial two-point try, leaving the door open for Cumberland.
Once again, LaGesse threw a costly interception, when Martens leapt in front of his pass to give Cumberland the ball at the Bloomer 43. Three plays later, Allen connected with Martens for a 28-yard gain and Monchilovich tied up the game with a 10-yard touchdown.
Needing to score a pair to tie the game, the Beavers turned to Allen, who scrambled to his right and turned on the jets for the tying score.
With Northwestern’s 33-21 victory over St. Croix Falls, the Tigers take over sole possession of the Heart O’North conference with the Blackhawks and Beavers tied just a game back.
The Blackhawks head over to Barron on Friday for a 7 p.m. tilt with the Golden Bears. Cumberland returns home to take on Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Friday at 7 p.m.