This fall brought the full gamut of emotions for Eau Claire North football.
The Huskies felt a level of exhilaration that had eluded the program for six years when the squad broke its lengthy losing streak. But immediately after came a major letdown, a two-week pause that made it difficult to maintain momentum down the stretch. That initial thrilling victory proved to be the only one North captured.
So how will coach Andy Jarzynski remember a season that was consistently unpredictable?
“I told the kids on Thursday night that they have a lot of things that they really should be proud of this year,” Jarzynski said. “Breaking the losing streak, that’s a huge one. But even more so, we had 16 seniors who stuck it out with their guys for the four years. When you’re struggling with that losing streak, everybody has all the reasons in the world why they’re not going to stick with it. We had a nice group of kids who really did stick with it. You always wonder, what if? What if we were able to go into our next week’s game with some momentum off of that win?”
The aforementioned victory came in Week 2, when the Huskies upended La Crosse Logan 20-14 to end a 51-game streak that dated back to 2015. Remy Rassbach scored the go-ahead touchdown to break a 14-14 tie after a lengthy lightning delay. Then, the defense did its job in halting the Rangers’ attempt to equalize on their final drive.
“It feels like I won the damn Super Bowl,” North linebacker Blaze Tody said that night.
“It really gives us a lot of confidence,” senior lineman Trey Steele added. “In the next couple of years, I wouldn’t be surprised if more people joined the team.”
For Jarzynski, the looks on the seniors’ faces after the final whistle stand out.
“Just to recognize that they stuck with something, that’s a fantastic life skill to have,” Jarzynski said. “And probably some of the conversations I had with them afterward, where they said, ‘You know, why can’t we start building a streak in the other direction?’ It was kind of that moment where the kids started to think, ‘You know? We can do this.’”
Spirits were high, but bad news came just days later. COVID-19 made its way through the North roster, drastically limiting the program’s numbers. The Huskies were forced to forfeit their Week 2 matchup with Superior, then a week later called off a meeting with Chippewa Falls.
Last year, COVID-related cancellations were declared no contests. This fall, with vaccines readily available, the games were recorded as 2-0 North defeats.
“We talk to the kids all the time about how you can’t control what happens, but you can control how you respond to it,” Jarzynski said. “We tried to do the best we could with what we had in the interim there and then tried to get everybody up to speed when they got back. It really has been what feels like a two steps forward, one step back, one step forward, two steps back, erratic kind of year.”
When the Huskies came back, the road was daunting. The first month was exclusively against teams competing for a Big Rivers title — Menomonie, Hudson, New Richmond and Rice Lake — before the regular season-closing city game against Eau Claire Memorial. The stretch resulted in shutout defeats against the Mustangs and Raiders and a 43-6 contest with New Richmond.
“We started right off with Menomonie after that and I felt like physically we came out and went toe-to-toe, and that’s not something we’ve been able to say in years past,” Jarzynski said. “At the same time, you could definitely see that some of the little things, the more fine-tuned stuff that you need to win games in the Big Rivers, was not there. Was that a question of having had a couple of weeks off as a result of quarantine? Is it a question of having some inexperienced kids at certain positions? It is probably all of that.”
North was close to its first Big Rivers victory since 2014, leading Memorial 7-0 and 14-7 at points in the first half and using a late surge to get within a score of Superior in an extra Week 10 game.
Looking forward, the team got playing time for a pair of junior quarterbacks, Jack Kein and Tyler Everson. Jarzynski said the two will compete for the starting job again next year.
But many faces that have helped North take a step are set to graduate. That includes the speedy Rassbach, who led North in rushing yardage, and Steele, the Division II-bound O-lineman who helped create space for him. Also gone are key defensive pieces in Tody, Mekhi Thomas and Jackson Koller.
North is in a better position to fill holes than it was in the past, with numbers up from when Jarzynski originally took over the program. Commitment levels are up too.
“The day after Superior, a late night, we had 30, 35 varsity guys in the weight room the next day,” Jarzynski said. “It’s progress I think.”