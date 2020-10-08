Grant Gerber sees many of his friends from other schools playing the sport he loves when he checks in on social media on Friday nights.
The Eau Claire Memorial senior, set to jump to the Division I level next year at St. Thomas, is one of many football players around the state waiting for their chance. The Old Abes, just like Eau Claire North and fellow Big Rivers football member Superior, opted to play the sport during the newly-formed alternative spring period, established by the WIAA in order to give school districts added scheduling flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic.
Memorial and North are still scheduled to play a seven-game schedule, but not until March. Meanwhile, five of the teams’ Big Rivers rivals are about to play Week 3 of their seasons.
“I’ve tried to honestly stay away from it,” Gerber said. “I’ve been talking to some of the guys – I’m friends with some of the other BRC guys – and they said it’s weird playing in front of no fans and having their senior year be this weird. Hopefully moving it to the spring will give us a chance to have a little bit of normalcy back in our lives.”
The Friday Night Lights are turned off for the Eau Claire public schools this fall. Yet the players’ drive is still going strong.
Both Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North are taking advantage of WIAA-alotted contact days, giving the teams the chance to get their players into a practice environment despite the lack of games to prepare for this fall. The competitive edge of a normal season might not be there, but at least the social aspect can be.
“Just to get 40, 50 guys together in a setting with coaches is just beautiful,” Gerber said. “It’s just been nice to be out here with everyone.”
Memorial and North have split their teams into two practice groups each, with players staying with fellow members of the cohort they’ve been assigned for classes. That way, there’s no intermingling on the practice field after the school district has worked hard to keep the students apart inside the building. North’s C cohort, made up of students who are taking classes entirely virtually, are competing with cohort B.
Gerber said the model has added some competitiveness, with the cohorts trying to outwork each other.
Players and coaches are wearing masks and equipment needs to be wiped down, but they’re able to share the ball, allowing for snaps, handoffs and passes. That’s helped the teams stay productive this fall, which will be key considering the weather the teams will likely deal with in the lead up to the alternative spring. Memorial is focusing on installing its schemes on both sides of the ball, and North is doing a lot of individual work to shake off the rust and, with turnout numbers rising, prepare some players new to the sport.
It also gives both coaching staffs a good sense of what they’re working with come the spring.
“I’ve never seen so many happy kids in my life,” Memorial coach Mike Sinz said. “Just us being able to get on the field, even with us not having a season this fall, this is the next best thing and the kids absolutely love it. ... I wish we were playing, but our time will come.”
“I think this is really good for all parties involved,” North coach Andy Jarzynski said. “It’s good for the kids, obviously, who are able to start to shake off some of the losses they’ve had the last year with spring sports being canceled and summer sports and strength and conditioning being largely wiped out as well. I know I look around and the assistant coaches are really energized, it’s fun talking with everyone in the building. Everybody just likes to have what’s perceived as a sense of normalcy.”
Memorial wrapped up its fall contact days Thursday. Sinz said the team used eight of the allotted 15 days these past two weeks and is hoping to use the remaining seven in the morning during the winter. North’s will run until Oct. 30.
Sinz said he’s pretty much completed the Old Abes’ schedule for this season. That March 8 start date may seem a long ways away now, but it will come soon enough.
“I understand that a lot of people are disappointed with not playing this fall with the Eau Claire schools,” Jarzynski said. “I think being able to do these contact days in the fall like this and then still being able to put together a seven-game season in the spring, I think our kids are really getting the best opportunity we could.”