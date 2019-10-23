STRUM — If you’ve watched any Eleva-Strum football this season you’ve probably noticed something a little different about the Cardinals.
First-year coach Jacob Lerum has deviated from recent history and let his Cardinals take to the air with quarterback Nick Higley leading the way.
Higley has racked up 906 passing yards this season, averaging 100.7 yards per game, trailing only Blair-Taylor’s Cain Fremstad in the Dairyland. The team’s improved air assault is a big reason why Eleva-Strum finished its season 6-3 and enters the Division 7 playoffs Friday as a No. 4 seed.
“We’re just playing to our strengths,” Lerum said. “We’ve got some tall kids who can catch and some fast kids who can get under it and now we’re just throwing the ball and getting play-makers the football.”
Coming into the season, Lerum was not planning to rely so heavily on the pass. With returning starter Andrew Schoen at tailback, Lerum said his squad planned on being run-heavy this year. That was until a 54-0 loss to Mondovi opened the season and Lerum realized he needed to make some tweaks to the offense.
Since, Lerum has relied on Higley to keep defenses honest, allowing the Cardinals to thrive.
“I think we’ve opened our offense up and found some success,” Lerum said. “I wouldn’t say we’re not a running team at all, it’s just more 50-50 than it’s ever been.”
It’s forced Higley into a leadership role in just his first year as the starting quarterback.
“It’s kind of an added pressure because you know if you don’t execute the game is going to end differently, but I feel like I’ve handled the pressure well,” Higley said.
While the passing attack has allowed Schoen to find more breathing room with opponents forced to play back, the biggest benefactors have been receivers Cade McSorley and Andrew Hoch.
The senior, McSorley, has tallied 296 receiving yards on 15 catches this year. He had a pair of two touchdown games earlier in the year, but opposing teams have begun to shade his way, according to Lerum, opening things up for Hoch who has averaged 51 yards over the Cardinals past three games.
“We have so many weapons that can make plays,” McSorley said.
It has helped that a strong passing game is fairly unusual in small-school Wisconsin high school football. In the Dairyland, only Blair-Taylor and Eleva-Strum average 100-plus yards passing per game.
“It might catch some teams by surprise,” Lerum said. “I think our kids have done a nice job of taking advantage of that.”
This Friday, however, the Cardinals will not have the element of surprise when Alma/Pepin comes to town. The Eagles forced Higley into a pair of interceptions in the team’s last meeting on September 27. It was a frustrating evening for Eleva-Strum’s offense, which racked up just 81 yards in the 14-8 loss.
This time, though, Lerum said his team will be looking for revenge. He has his squad ready to take on his former high school coach, Mike Olson, and Higley is confident things will be different this time.
“I think we should definitely be favored to win this game and as long as we execute our plays we should come out on top,” he said.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the winner taking on the winner of the top-seeded Bangor vs. eighth-seeded Webster game.