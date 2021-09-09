FALL CREEK — Ethan Wright has started a new game day tradition.
Before he hits the field each week this season, the Fall Creek Cricket tapes up his cleats, gets out a marker and writes a quote he remembers the doctors telling him last year.
"You'll never play football again."
That was a fair prediction given what Wright has gone through. On March 8, 2020, he was in a chilling car accident that resulted in him being airlifted to the Mayo Clinic's headquarters in Rochester, Minnesota. He suffered a broken neck and nose, a fractured skull and nerve damage in his left arm in addition to losing a few teeth after a deer crashed through the front windshield and onto him. He was asleep when the accident happened – his father was driving him back from baseball practice in Eau Claire when a deer appeared on the other side of a hill – which proved to be a blessing. Doctors told him if he had been awake, he likely would have died.
No one expected he'd return to football, not even him. When he spoke to the Leader-Telegram last fall, he just hoped he'd someday be able to get back to his other two sports, basketball and baseball.
Now, less than two years after the accident, he's a Cricket football player once again. Wright is serving as the team's long snapper, equipped with an added appreciation for every moment he gets on the field.
"Everyone's like, 'Oh, practice, running, blah blah blah,'" Wright said. "At least I can do it. ... I'd rather do 100 sprints than have to sit out another season."
Wright's return to athletics came last spring with the baseball team when he suited up for one game to feel out where his body stood post-surgery. He continued to go to physical therapy after his hospital stay and made monthly trips back to Rochester, giving his doctors a chance to see his progress up close. On one of those trips, he received a stellar update.
"We went to the doctor to get the physical for baseball, and she was like, 'You know, your neck, (fourth cervical vertebra) and all that, the fusion is looking really good,'" Wright said. "So I was like, 'OK, football?'"
The doctor gave him tough conditions considering the nature of the sport. He could play, but only if he could promise he wouldn't get hit.
Wright had an idea. What about long snapping? As long as you keep your head down, the opponent is not allowed to hit you according to WIAA rules. Plus, last year's starter had graduated. So, he gave Cricket coach Tyler Mickelson a ring.
"The next day I called Coach Mickelson and was like, 'Long snapping, I think it's a good idea,’" Wright said.
A lack of experience was obviously a concern, but Mickelson had learned not to doubt Wright. He was enthralled by his freshman year tape when he took the job, prior to learning about the accident that had happened in the time since. He saw Wright's commitment as a team manager last year, then in the weight room this offseason. Wright even started his own lawn mowing business this summer.
"The more that we talked about it and looked at it, the more I realized, yeah, this is a real possibility," Mickelson said. "I said, 'Let's see if you can do it.' And by golly, I don't think there's anything on this earth that if that kid wanted to do, he wouldn't be able to do. He showed up and he's been snapping since Day 1."
Wright had never long snapped before but was the team's center his freshman year. There remained a major adjustment when it comes to distance however, with him needing to get the ball seven yards back for field goals and 12 for punts. He took to the backyard with his brother to practice and worked with his former middle school coach, a former collegiate long snapper himself.
He couldn't even snap a ball that distance with two arms before, but in time and with plenty of repetitions he found a rhythm. He wears an athletic sling on the field, keeping his left arm close to his chest and out of harm's way, yet he's learned the technique with just one arm to work with.
"We've had zero bad snaps on punts," Mickelson said. "Zero bad snaps on PATs and field goals. We're three games in and we're going great."
He officially made his return to the field on Aug. 20 against Altoona and has suited up in subsequent games against Augusta and Mondovi.
"The first game was emotional," Wright said. "I kind of knelt and took it all in. It was definitely emotional, being out there again and putting the pads on one more time. It was cool being out there last year, being with the team, but it's a lot different running out there with the crowd cheer. I just got that feeling, that adrenaline back."
There have been a few scares, a handful of hits that have certainly made his parents worry in the stands. There is always going to be some risk, even if he isn't taking the beating a usual football player expects. The family feels it’s worth it.
"Being a part of the team, me and my wife feel, is therapy, hands down," Wright's father Terry said. "I don't know what would have happened if we told him no."
Wright said he thinks about his parents after he finishes marking up his cleats with the motivational quote each week. He reflects on all they've gone through in the past year and a half. He plays for them.
"I don't remember the accident," Wright said. "I was drugged up in the hospital with medicine. It was a lot of pain, but it wasn't that bad. My parents had to sit in the hospital. My dad went through the accident. He remembers it. Every time he gets in a car, I'm sure he remembers it. I don't remember it, I think. A couple flashbacks, but I don't even know if those are real.
"The biggest people I do it for are my parents just because I know they've gone through a lot. Just seeing them smile after every game, smile whenever I go out there, get excited whenever I come home. I love seeing them like that because they've gone through a lot more than I have. I got a hospital bed. They got a hospital couch to split between the both of them."
He also plays for anyone inspired by his story. He's gone from a month-long stay in the hospital to Friday Night Lights in less than two years.
There's no telling what he'll do next.
"It's not really for me," Wright said. "It's for others, to show others If I can do it, you guys can do half the stuff you think you can't."