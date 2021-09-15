CHIPPEWA FALLS — It hasn’t always been easy on the heart. But at least McDonell football coach Jason Cox knows he’s dealing with a group that thrives under pressure.
The Macks have shown a clear flair for the dramatic in their two games since a smooth 54-14 season-opening victory against Bowler/Gresham. They’ve needed a touchdown with time expiring and a comeback from down 20 points in back-to-back games to remain unbeaten heading into the fourth week of eight-man play.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity over the last couple of weeks,” Cox said. “We haven’t always played our best, but when the going got tough and it became gut-check time, we’ve had guys that have really risen to the occasion.”
Let’s start with Week 2, which had the looks of a loss in the closing minutes. Greenwood appeared poised to run the clock out up 28-26 with three minutes left before the McDonell defense was able to force and recover a fumble, the group’s third successful punch-out of the game. Then, it was time for the offense to show its frequent work in the two-minute drill was paying off.
The Macks successfully drove into the red zone after starting at their own 26-yard line, largely powered by a 23-yard connection between QB Grant Smiskey and David Andersen. Things looked promising when McDonell took its last timeout on the 3-yard line with about 15 seconds left.
Cox said the plan was to throw twice, and if that failed, try to run it in. The strategy was thrown into disarray when the first pass was completed in the flat, two yards short of the end zone.
With ten seconds left and the clock ticking, McDonell was scrambling to put something together.
“I’m just shouting from the sideline the first play that comes to mind,” Cox said. “The kids get lined up. It was just really smart by them. They all get lined up in the correct formation and the defense was scrambling. They didn’t guard our slot guy. Both the quarterback and him realized it.”
Ben Biskupski was the open wideout. He found himself all alone, and Smiskey tossed the ball to his outstretched hands.
“It was very chaotic,” Biskupski said. “We went up to the line and everyone had to get into the end zone and just try to get open. ... No one was on the line when I was up to it, so from the snap I just ran right into the end zone and stopped.”
That ignited an explosive celebration, which even Cox got in on.
“Guys were giving me a hard time that whole next week because I got really excited and went and jumped on the pile and fell down,” Cox said.
McDonell was staring defeat in the face again last Friday when a 53-yard touchdown run from Port Edwards’ Jesse Maher put the team down 20-0 with just over nine minutes remaining in the second quarter.
This time, the Macks had recent experience to fall back on. They knew they had the mettle to handle adversity.
Dale Tetrault got the offense going right after Port Edwards’ third touchdown, returning a kick 80 yards to the house. That was the first of many trips to pay dirt. Smiskey got rolling for five touchdowns and linebacker Xayvion Matthews returned an interception for a score as part of a 44-0 game-closing run.
“Starting 20 down, energy was low,” Tetrault said. “Once we finally got points on the board everything started to turn around. People started getting energy back and we just went from there, didn’t stop.”
The Macks are 3-0 for a second straight year heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. meeting with Northwood/Solon Springs, a replacement game after Bruce was forced to cancel. They had the returners to warrant expectations, including a pair of state leaders. Tatrault was tops among Wisconsin eight-man programs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last fall. Matthews led the state in tackles.
But there was a big hole to fill under center following the graduation of Tanner Opsal, an All-Northwest second team selection last year after leading the state with 1,553 passing yards and finishing second in rushing yards.
They’ve gotten his replacement in Smiskey, who has taken over full-time starter duties in the last two weeks. He threw for 283 yards against Greenwood, then for 213 yards in addition to the five touchdowns against Port Edwards. The experienced players around him have helped ease the transition.
“We knew Grant was going to be good, we just didn’t know how soon he was going to be good,” Cox said. “Early in practice he was a little bit shaky and we were kind of concerned about him. But we get him in games now and he’s really starting to figure out the offense. He had never played in an offense like this before, so he started to figure it out and it really plays to his strengths.”
The Greenwood win was the start of a revenge tour for the program. McDonell suffered three losses last year to just two teams – dropping a game against Greenwood and two against Gilman.
That served as serious motivation for the players in the summer. A meeting with Gilman, the state’s No. 1 ranked team, looms at the end of the schedule.
“Getting beat pretty bad by them last year was something that definitely pushed me all offseason,” Tetrault said. “Making sure that doesn’t happen again.”