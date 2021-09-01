Once teammates, student-athletes at Lake Holcombe and Cornell now practice with five miles in between them.
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell Knights football co-op is no more, with the two schools opting to go their separate ways this fall. With that move came a coinciding transition for both from 11-man to eight-man football, a necessity considering the enrollment of both schools.
That brought some tough goodbyes for players who went from brothers on the gridiron to rivals. But it’s also brought new opportunities to get on the field for many and an added pride. As opposed to a shared Knights branding, unrelated to either school’s colors or mascot, each squad is set to proudly rock either a purple “LH” or white “C” on their helmets as they hit the field for games each week.
“This is our team now,” Cornell back and safety Avery Turany said. “It’s not something we share, this is us. We’re going to show what we’re here to do. You can’t pass it off as somebody else’s work or say we’re leaning on somebody. Everything that we do out here is coming from us.”
Brandon Baldry, now head coach at Lake Holcombe, led the co-op in its final year of existence. Lake Holcombe and Cornell played together from 2013 to 2020, making the playoffs three straight years in a row from 2017 to 2019.
“After coaching through the co-op the last two years, I got to know the Cornell kids and there was a tight bond between the coaching staff and the players,” Baldry said. “So it was a little disheartening to see the co-op go, but at the same time it is good for both communities to re-establish their identities at the same time.”
He said this transition was initially spurred by an interest in bringing the combined Lake Holcombe/Cornell team to the eight-man level. However, a co-op would potentially push the team over the 200-student enrollment cap for eight-man programs to participate in the playoffs.
“We knew that both schools’ enrollment would start to decline,” Baldry said. “We could see that our numbers coming up for football were starting to go down. We even did a 10-year projected enrollment for both schools and kind of saw the numbers were declining. So we proposed that we were going to go eight-man. We proposed to go eight-man, and then the school board said, ‘Well, let’s look at maybe doing something for both communities and splitting the co-op.’ That’s ultimately what they ended up going with.’”
The schools certainly aren’t alone in seeing eight-man football as a viable solution. The eight-man level has grown quickly since being established at a full-time option in 2012. Only 18 programs jumped on board then as opposed to the over 50 playing eight-man in Wisconsin now.
Both Lake Holcombe and Cornell are competing in the Rogue Conference this fall, a one-year stopgap until eight-man realignment is completed. All six of the teams in the league were 11-man programs last year, including Thorp.
“Eight-man is a good way to keep football programs alive,” Baldry said.
While Baldry transitioned from the co-op head coach to Lake Holcombe’s, Cornell brought in a familiar face in Craig Braaten. He led the Chiefs program before it co-opped with Lake Holcombe from 2006 until 2012.
The two coaches worked together to orchestrate the first steps of the split.
“After the decision was made to separate the programs, Brandon and I had to get together around Christmas, during Christmas break,” Braaten said. “We went to Lake Holcombe because most of the equipment was in Lake Holcombe, and we basically laid everything out and picked piece by piece.”
Helmets were repainted and any necessary additional equipment was ordered, and the now two teams started their separate journeys. Both are sitting around 20 players in Year 1, creating tight-knit groups.
“These are all my friends,” Turany said. “I know every single one of them. I’ve gone to school with them every day. It’s nice. It’s like we’re a family. Holcombe, we didn’t see them half the day. It’s just a little bit different.”
Both squads are looking for their first wins of their new eras. Cornell suffered a 24-0 loss to Prairie Farm last Thursday in the first week of eight-man play, while Lake Holcombe fell 6-0 to Thorp in a surprisingly low-scoring game for the eight-man style.
“It’s a lot smaller field,” Lake Holcombe running back Harley Schroeder said. “Defense changes quite a bit along with the offense. But we’ve been doing good on adapting, and I’m sure Cornell is right there doing the same thing.”
Cornell will get the first crack at getting on the right side of things Thursday when it travels to Siren. Lake Holcombe hosts Owen-Withee Friday.
And at the end of both teams’ schedules is a matchup to circle — when they face each other.
“We’re excited to play them,” Braaten said. “They’re still good friends.”