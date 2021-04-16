The Eau Claire North football sideline was beaming after the Huskies put together a pair of touchdowns in just over a minute of game action in the fourth quarter Friday night.
Unfortunately for the squad, it was too little too late. Despite the game-closing scores from Tyson Harvey and Wilmor Amor, North struggled to slow down an impressive La Crosse Central offense throughout the evening in a 42-21 loss at Carson Park.
There were moments of promise, but the undefeated RiverHawks were simply too much. Central got out to a 35-7 lead at the break and forced a running clock in the closing stages of the third quarter before the Huskies' final surge.
"When the kids do what they're coached to do during the week, things turn out pretty well," North coach Andy Jarzynski said. "When they freelance or they lose mental focus, you end up with breakdowns. I told the kids tonight, when we watch this film, when they watch it this weekend, both of those will become extremely obvious."
Central quarterback Mason Herlitzke was at the center of much of his team's success, having some involvement in all but one RiverHawk touchdown. He ran to the end zone on rushes of one, two, four and 17 yards and completed a 13-yard pass to the house to Porter Pretasky. He finished with 125 passing yards and 109 rushing yards.
"Mason's a great athlete," Central coach Tony Servais said. "I think people are starting to realize that. We had Johnny Davis at quarterback for three years and Mason was kind of waiting for his time. Last year he played a little slot for us. People can see that he's a pretty talented kid too, and I'm really excited he's only a junior."
When it wasn't Herlitzke with the ball it was often running back Therin Smith, who put up 114 yards on the ground. He would have had a touchdown too if it weren't for a desperation ankle tackle from North's Mekhi Thomas. The effort was for naught though, as Herlitzke earned one of his scores a play later.
Herlitzke's first three touchdown runs helped Central get out to a commanding 21-0 lead after the first quarter, though the Huskies showed signs of life on the very first play of the second. Remy Rassbach displayed his dazzling speed and weaved through defenders for a 63-yard touchdown run, North's longest play of the night.
"Nothing beats a long run," Jarzynski said. "That was great. I've got headphones on, so I can't hear anything hardly, but boy, I could even hear the fans. That's the kind of stuff that gets the kids energized and it gets the fans energized as well."
The defense helped keep North spirits up on the ensuing RiverHawk drive when Amor picked off Herlitzke and returned the ball to the Central 32-yard line. The offense took the ball down to the 2-yard line, but stalled after being pushed back on a sack. The Huskies attempted a field goal from the 9 but it was blocked by Central's Malik Reynolds.
The RiverHawks responded with a pair of touchdowns before halftime and were never truly threatened again.
"It's a game of what could have been sometimes," Jarzynski said. "We're a young team and we're going to make young team-type mistakes, and we certainly had our share of those tonight. But they also had some pretty nice young team glorious moments for them too. I hope that they can really take some solace in that and it's something we can build on."
Harvey ended a 21-point Central run with 4:50 remaining when he snagged a six-yard pass from Kyle Greenlund on the left side of the end zone. Amor took advantage of a mistake by the Central backups with under four minutes left, tracking down a high snap and carrying the ball the remaining ten yards to the house.
Rassbach helped the running game find a better rhythm than in previous games, finishing with 96 yards. Greenlund was able to hit on three passes over 20 yards and six over 10 yards, including a handful of 50/50 balls the Husky receivers worked hard to retrieve. Harvey and Charlie Wolter each accounted for four catches and 42 yards.
Now it is about translating those positives into a win. North travels away from Carson Park next week for the final time this season, making a trip south to play Holmen at 7 p.m. on Friday.
La Crosse Central 42, Eau Claire North 21
Central 21 14 7 0 - 42
North 0 7 0 14 - 21
First quarter
LCC: Mason Herlitzke 1 run (Andrew Johnson kick), 6:56.
LCC: Herlitzke 2 run (kick blocked), 4:22.
LCC: Herlitzke 4 run (Herlitzke run), :31.
Second quarter
ECN: Remy Rassbach 63 run (Ryan Conlin kick), 11:49.
LCC: Jackson Warren 14 run (Johnson kick), 4:09.
LCC: Porter Pretasky 13 pass from Herlitzke (Johnson kick), :12.
Third quarter
LCC: Herlitzke 17 run (Johnson kick), 3:05.
Fourth quarter
ECN: Tyson Harvey 6 pass from Kyle Greenlund (Conlin kick), 4:50.
ECN: Wilmor Amor 10 fumble return (Conlin kick), 3:45.
Team & Individual Stats
RUSHING (att-yds): Central (40-309): Therin Smith 12-114, Mason Herlitzke 14-109, Jackson Warren 6-67, Andrew Johnson 4-15, Quinn Servais 2-12, Mason Elston 2-(-8). North (21-112): Remy Rassbach 10-96, Charlie Wolter 5-11, Kyle Greenlund 6-5.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Central (8-13-1-125): Herlitzke 8-13-1-125. North (13-22-1-133): Greenlund 13-22-1-133.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Central: Servais 4-46, Cole Lapp 1-41, Gunnar Wilcox 1-19, Porter Pretasky 1-13, Warren 1-6. North: Tyson Harvey 4-42, Wolter 4-42, Ted Connell 1-23, Rassback 1-20, Traeton Goss 1-23, James Jarzynski 1-(-1).