Coming off the injured list, Loyal Crawford got his first touch in three games and turned it into a 60-yard touchdown run.
His return and the running and passing of quarterback Bryson Johnson, the receiving of Calvin Tanner and a swarming defense were just too much for North to handle Friday night at Carson Park.
Memorial turned the 57th intracity football game into a 35-0 Big Rivers Conference victory to stay in the fight for a playoff berth.
“We needed that,” Memorial Coach Mike Sinz said. “All three phases of our game played well in the first half.”
All the Old Abe damage was done in the first half, which forced a running clock in the last two periods under the mercy rule.
It was a disappointing loss for the winless Huskies, who had been making strides with a strong running game but saw it stuffed for only 23 net yards.
“It was a playoff team playing against a non-playoff team,” North Coach Andy Jarzynski said. “Their athletes played better than our athletes and they got what they earned.”
The Old Abes (5-2, 3-2) scored less than two minutes into the game when Johnson hit Tanner for a 32-yard touchdown pass.
North got one first down and punted back to Memorial. On the first play from the 40, Crawford took the handoff, broke through the defense and then outran the Husky defenders down the left sideline to make it 14-0 with 7:27 left in the quarter.
“He’s an exceptional talent,” Sinz said. “When you get a guy like that back, it’s huge for our team.”
Crawford, a junior playing in only his fourth game, got six carries and turned them into 114 yards, getting another score in the second period on an 18-yard run.
Meanwhile, the slippery Johnson ran for touchdowns on 20 and 15-yarders and had a third one called back due to a penalty. He totaled 52 yards in five trips.
He was just as dangerous with his arm, connecting of 8 of 11 passes for 182 yards and did not play in the second half with the big lead.
Tanner was his main target, taking 4 for 134 yards and the first score and setting up three others with his sticky hands and yards after the catches.
“He’s our playmaker on the perimeter and showed it again,” Sinz said. “He and Bryson have a nice connection together.”
And the Memorial defense made it a tough night for Husky quarterback Kyle Greenlund who was tossed for 43 yards in losses on five sacks by the Abe defense, two each by Mitch Voller and Nolan Miller.
“I loved the defensive effort, the kids just flew around out there,” Sinz said. “And the offense got back to what we expected of it.”
North’s Sam Barby came into the game off three straight 100-yard efforts but was limited to 55 hard-earned yards in 19 trips while Greenlund did hit on 7 of 12 passes for 74 yards, four going to Matthew Johnson.
“We did not do a good job picking up the blitz,” Jarzynski said. “But the whole thing just didn’t go our way tonight.
“It was a bitter pill to swallow, but we’ll put it in the past, get back to work and get ready for Chippewa Falls.”
North did have a Greenlund-to-Johnson 28-yard touchdown pass called back in the third period due to a penalty.
Sinz called it a total team effort for Memorial.
“We finally got it together and we hope the momentum carries over to next week.” he said.
The Abes face a big game hosting Hudson next Friday.
Memorial 35, North 0
Memorial 14 21 0 0 – 35
North 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
M: Calvin Tanner 32 pass from Bryson Johnson (Tyler Kent kick), 10:22
M: Loyal Crawford 60 run (Kent kick), 7:27
Second Quarter
M: Johnson 20 run (Kent kick), 9:40
M: Crawford 18 run (Kent kick), 7:00
M: Johnson 15 run (Kent kick), 0:29
ECM ECN
First downs 15 7
Net yards 410 97
by rushing (att-yds) 27-228 33-23
by passing 182 74
Passes (comp-att-int) 8-11-1 7-12-2
Punts-average 1-49 3-33
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-0
Penalties-yards 6-60 4-35
Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Memorial: Crawford 6-114, Johnson 5-52, Reese Woerner 6-45, Jack Piper 1-6, Easton Tok 5-14, Thade Breuer 1-4, Brice Wingad 3-(-9). North: Sam Barby 19-55, Trent Kimball 2-6, Remy Rassbach 1-3, Charlie Wolter 2-2, Kyle Greenlund 10-(-43).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Memorial: Johnson 8-11-1, 182 yds. North: Greenlund 7-12-2, 74 yds.
RECEIVING: Memorial: Tanner 4-134, Grant Gerber 1-17, Devin Butler 1-15, Piper 1-9, Will Hesse 1-7. North: Matthew Johnson 4-47, Barby 2-18, Wolter 1-9.
INTERCEPTIONS (tot-yds): Memorial: Ethan Van Grunsven 1-39. North: Cole Keiser 1-0.
SACKS (tot-yds): Memorial: Nolan Miller 2-20, Mitch Voller 2-16, Mitchell Branco 1-9. North: Anthony Pogodzinski 1-4, Jackson Koller 1-2.