Jarrett Gronski and a smothering defense.
Gronski was no surprise, the defense was.
They combined to lead Superior to a 21-9 victory over Eau Claire Memorial in a battle of previously unbeaten teams Friday night at Carson Park.
“It was just one game and there’s a lot of season left,” Memorial Coach Mike Sinz said. “Every game in this league is a dogfight and this was another tough one.”
Gronski, a veteran runner who's simply hard to bring down, ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns while the defense allowed the Old Abes just 111 total yards – only 12 in the second half.
“We found out tonight about our defense,” Superior Coach Bob DeMeyer said. “We’ve got some good players and the kids stepped it tonight.”
Despite Superior’s domination of a 61-42 margin in plays and a 266-111 advantage in yards, Memorial went into the final period trailing just 7-2 needing one big play.
The Old Abes didn’t get it, Superior did.
Kaden Kimmes passed to Brady Herbst for a 29-yard touchdown and Gronski sealed the win with a 6-yard run midway through the period.
“I thought our defense played very well but they were on the field too much,” said Sinz. “Our offense just did not execute.”
The Old Abes got their big play when Calvin Tanner returned the ensuing kickoff 77 yards, breaking through a pack in the middle of the field and then out-running Superior defenders the rest of the way. But it came too late.
“Calvin’s a very explosive kid,” Sinz said. “We’ve got to try to get him the ball more.”
It was Memorial’s only chance to cheer in the second half as the Superior defense completely shut down the Abes in the last two periods.
It didn’t help any in that standout running back Loyal Crawford left midway through the second period with a reoccurence of a leg injury and did not return.
But Sinz would not accept that as any kind of excuse.
“Our upperclassmen have to start playing like they’re capable of – and they will,” Sinz said. “There’s a lot of season left.”
The Abes looked strong starting the game. They held the Spartans to a 3-and-out and Bryson Johnson’s 28 yard pass to Will Hesse and two first down runs by Crawford gained a first down at the Superior 26. But a high snap forced a 7-yard loss and two passes fell incomplete.
Superior marched 67 yards in eight plays to score on Gronski’s 6-yard run.
Early in the second period, Memorial forced a Spartan punt from the 13. The ball sailed over the punter’s head into the end zone where he recovered for a safety.
Before halftime, Superior marched 48 yards and had a 4th-and-1 at the Abe 9 only to see Grant Gerber and his teammates slam Gronski for a yard loss with 34 seconds to intermission.
“When we didn’t score before the half, it was concerning,” DeMeyer said.
Memorial took the second half kickoff, but went 3-and-out and Suprerior answered with a long drive to the Memorial 17. But again the Abes stopped the drive on fourth down.
But unable to move the ball again, they punted and it set up Kimmes’ 29 yard pitch go Herbst for a commanding lead the way the defense was playing.
“This was a big step regardless of records,” DeMeyer said. “This is a very good Memorial team in a tough conference.”
The Memorial attack was limited to Johnson’s passes and it was a frustrating night with only seven completions in 24 tries for 80 yards.
“We just did not play up to our capabilities,’ Sinz said.
It was the fourth straight win for Superior, 2-0 in Big Rivers play. Memorial is 3-1,1-1.
SUPERIOR 21, MEMORIAL 9
Superior 7 0 0 14 – 21
Memorial 0 2 0 7 —9
First Quarter
S: Jarrett Gronksi 6 run (Carson Gotelaere kick), 3:13
Second Quarter
M: Safety 10:45
Fourth Quarter
S: Brady Herbst 29 pass from Kaden Kimmes (Gotelaere kick), 9:50
S: Gronski 6 run (Gotelaere kick), 7:22
M: Calvin Tanner 77 kickoff return (Tyler Kent kick), 7:11
Sup;ECM
First downs;16;6
Net yards;266;111
by rushing (att-yds);50-229;18-31
by passing;37;80
Passes (comp-att-int);5-11-0;7-24-0
Punts-average;3-38;4-35
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-yards;7-46;5-30
Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Superior: Gronski 26-152, Caden Stone 13-65, Brennan Morrissey 2-12, Carter Fonger 3-6, Kimmes 5-5, bad snap 1-(-13). ECM: Loyal Crawford 8-31, Reese Woerner 4-21, Bryson Johnson 2-(-2), bad snap 2-(-19).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Superior: Kimmes 4-8-0, 85 yds; Gronski 1-3-0, 25 yds. ECM: Johnson 7-24-0, 80 yds.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Superior: Herbst 2-45, Fonger 1-28, Ben Hunter 1-25, Kai Kappes 1-12. ECM: Will Hesse 2-33, Piper 2-21, Grant Gerber 1-14, Ethan Van Grunsven 1-8, Devin Butler 1-4.
INTERCEPTIONS (tot-yds): None.
SACKS (tot-yds): Superior: Cody Kurki 1-8.