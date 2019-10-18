MENOMONIE — When Menomonie needed to show its championship pedigree, the Mustangs reached inside and showed why they’re the Big Rivers’ best, scoring 28 second half points to clinch a share of the conference title with a 28-14 victory over Eau Claire Memorial on Friday night in Menomonie.
“It was kids reaching into themselves and playing with their hearts a little bit more,” Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda said of his team’s second half turnaround.
Like George Foreman in 1974, Memorial came out punching. On the Old Abes’ second drive of the game quarterback Bryson Johnson converted a fourth-and-14, hitting Will Hesse for 32-yards to set Memorial up at the seven. Two plays later, Johnson took it himself, rushing up the middle for a two-yard touchdown.
“Menomonie is so good at being the first team to get that first punch and we talked to our kids about seeing if we could get that first punch,” Memorial coach Mike Sinz said.
Defensively, the Old Abes were phenomenal in the first half. Junior captain Grant Gerber whizzed around the Menomonie backfield, repeatedly taking down ballcarriers for negative yards.
“I thought number nine (Gerber) played tremendous against us,” LaBuda said. “He’s a great football player.”
Menomonie only mustered 31 first-half yards, 15 of which came on one first quarter rush from Will Ockler.
But just like Muhammad Ali, Menomonie wouldn’t go away and in the second half, the Mustang offense threw a flurry of counterpunches to take the lead.
First, quarterback Tyler Werner connected with Dylan Boecker on a third-and-eight for a 20-yard pickup. Then, three plays later, he hit Davis Barthen down the left sideline for a 25-yard score to put Menomonie on the board.
After a Memorial three-and-out, the Mustangs went back to the air. Once again, Werner found his go-to guy, connecting with Barthen on a beautiful 61-yard over-the-shoulder snag to give Menomonie its first lead of the game.
“I thought he played tremendous,” LaBuda said of his quarterback. “He hit three touchdown passes that were beautiful throws. He showed a lot of accuracy and touch, he’s really come a long.”
Any hope for a Memorial comeback seemed to vanish when Thomas Poplawski weaved his way through the Old Abe defense for a 41-yard gain and DeVauntaye Parker followed it up with a 31-yard pickup of his own to set the Mustangs up at the four-yard line. From there, Poplawski punched it in to open the fourth quarter, giving Menomonie a 14-point lead.
“We talked about taking care of the ball and not giving up the big play on defense,” Sinz said. “They hit us with a couple big passes and a run and it’s hard to come back from that.”
The knockout blow came at the 8:04 mark in the fourth quarter, when Werner floated a touch pass into the outstretched arms of Boecker in the right side of the end zone for a 13-yard score to clinch a share of the conference title.
“Our kids worked their butts off,” LaBuda said. “Every year is unique, but our kids worked their butts off this summer, and they deserve this.”
The loss means a playoff spot is still up in the air for Memorial, which wrapped up its regular season 5-4 overall with a 3-4 conference record.
“We can play with anybody,” Sinz said. “We talked with our kids after the game here, every game, all nine games we played went down to the wire. ... These seniors have worked so dang hard and I want them to get another opportunity next Friday night.”
Menomonie ended its season 8-1, with a 6-1 conference record and now the Mustangs will turn their attention toward the playoffs, where Sinz said he expects them to be serious Division 3 title contenders.
As for how LaBuda feels, he said he wants his Mustangs to just take it “one step at a time.”