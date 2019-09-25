MONDOVI — Scroll through Mondovi football’s season results and you’ll notice a trend.
At first, you’ll see a vertical line of Ws that stretches five games deep. Beside that are some lopsided offensive statistics including two 50-plus point games and two almost-50 point games. Then, and maybe most shockingly, you’ll notice what the defense has done this season.
Through five games the Buffaloes have yet to give up a point. They're one of just two teams in the state with shutout streaks, alongside Stratford, and frankly, opposing offenses haven’t been particularly close to scoring on the Buffaloes.
It’s no secret too, the players are well aware that they are yet to allow a point this season.
“It means a lot to us that we haven’t given up any points,” senior safety Jackson Falkner said. “It’s a goal we have not to give up any points for the rest of the year.”
Three weeks ago, against Elk Mound, the Mounders strung together a late drive against Mondovi’s second teamers. Just when it looked like the Mounders might get on the board, Mondovi’s starting defensive unit ran over to head coach Craig Loscheider.
“The starters were in my ear saying ‘please don’t let them score, coach, let us go back in and keep the zero,’” Loscheider said. “It’s a goal for them.”
So Loscheider relented, he let his starting unit reenter the game late and make the big stop, keeping the Mounders out of the end zone and keeping the shutout streak alive.
The unit really came into its own earlier in the season against Osceola, a school almost twice the size of Mondovi and just four years removed from winning the Division 4 state title.
The Chieftains looked like they might be too strong for the Buffaloes early. They moved through the Mondovi defense with ease on their first drive, but when they hit the red zone, the Buffaloes held firm.
“The kids dug deep and found a way to get a stop,” defensive coordinator Barrett Brenner remembered. “It seemed like we just started believing a little more in ourselves. … I think that was the turning point.”
Coming into this season, both Brenner and Loscheider were confident in their defensive squad. It’s an experienced group that spent the offseason working hard to get better, according to Brenner.
“This is the best defense I’ve had,” second year coach, Loscheider said. “I don’t think that’s a question.”
But Loscheider isn’t settling for just the best he’s had. He wants his team to continue improving so they can make a run into October.
“I want them to be a special defense, a historically great defense,” he said.
The unit’s strong play has made it easy for the Buffaloes' offense this year. They’ve put up some staggering totals this year because the unit is confident it can take chances with such a stout defensive squad.
“It helps to know that if we do have some problems on offense we will likely get the ball three plays later,” Loscheider said. “It allows us to be a little less conservative with what we want to do.”
That’s why senior linebacker Brandon Wagner called the defense “the heart of the team.” The Buffaloes know they’re going to have to rely on that unit against a tough Spring Valley team in two weeks and then again when the playoffs start in late October.
If the defense can continue to play strong, the Buffaloes should be able to win a playoff game for the first time since 2010. It’s something the players are thinking about, they’re getting antsy about October games, but Loscheider wants his team to stay focused on continuing to pitch shutouts and keep winning games one week at a time.